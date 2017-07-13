Trailer : The Tick

He’s a superhero unlike anything we’ve seen before, and he’s pretty darn blue. In the literal sense. Based on the Ben Edlund comics, “The Tick” is played by Peter Serafinowicz, and is not your ordinary superhero.

The trailer for the upcoming TV show has been released, and you can check it out above.

The Tick centres on an underdog accountant, Arthur Everest, with zero powers who comes to realise his city is owned by a global super villain long-thought dead. As he struggles to uncover this conspiracy, he falls in league with a strange blue superhero…The Tick! The series stars Peter Serafinowicz (Guardians of the Galaxy, Parks and Recreation), Griffin Newman (Search Party), Jackie Earle Haley (Preacher), Valorie Curry (The Following), Yara Martinez (Jane the Virgin, True Detective), Brendan Hines (Suits, Scorpion), Scott Speiser (The Young and the Restless), Michael Cerveris (The Good Wife) and executive producers are Ben Edlund (the creator of The Tick), Barry Josephson (Bones), and David Fury (Buffy the Vampire Slayer). The Tick is a co-production with Sony Pictures Television.

Season 1 of “The Tick” will be released in two parts of 6 episodes each, with part 1 available exclusively on Amazon Prime Video starting on 25 August.

Part 2 will be released in early 2018.