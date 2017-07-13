Mamma Mia sequel adds Christine Baranski and Lily James

The sequel to 2008’s “Mamma Mia” is making progress, adding 2 cast members to the line up for “Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again”. Christine Baranski, who starred in the original film, has signed on for the follow up (via Deadline) and will reprise her role as Tanya. She joins returning cast members Amanda Seyfried, Colin Firth, Meryl Streep and Pierce Brosnan.

THR also reports that the flick will get a new face in Lily James, recent star of “Baby Driver”. In “Here We Go Again” she has the role of young Donna and she’s no doubt a pretty addition to the cast. Donna is Streep’s character, and the film is said to go back and forth in time to show how relationships have been forged over the years.

The 2008 film was an adaptation of the stage musical based on the ABBA discography. While plot details for the upcoming sequel are scarce, we should expect new ABBA songs to feature. Ol Parker is directing the musical film, set for release July 20, 2018.