Joe Pesci aboard Scorsese flick The Irishman

Joe Pesci has officially joined the cast of “The Irishman”, alongside Robert De Niro and Al Pacino (who is still finalising a deal). The film, based on the disappearance of Jimmy Hoffa, is led by Martin Scorsese and Harvey Keitel and Bobby Cannonvale are reportedly in talks to join the production, according to Deadline.

The film will chronicle the career of mob hitman Frank “The Irishman” Sheeran and his involvement in the death of Hoffa. It’s set to begin filming next month in and around New York. Pesci is said to have turned down to role a number of times, before giving in. He will be portraying Russell Bufalino, a Mafia boss who is suspected to have had a hand in Hoffa’s disappearance.

If all the rumoured cast come off for this one, looks to be a fantastic film with all the Italian heavyweights on one screen together.