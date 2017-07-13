The Walking Dead season 7 gets DVD & Blu-ray release date

The Australian home entertainment release of the most-controversial season of “The Walking Dead” has been announced, with the DVD and Blu-ray being available from September 27. The release will also include a bunch of new commentary, deleted scenes and featurettes, giving fans a compelling glimpse into the behind-the-scenes action of the show.

Season 7 sees Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and his group discovering that the world isn’t what they thought it was, and they find themselves going to great lengths to find food, weapons and new fighters. Ultimately, they have the single purpose to defeat Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), but of course that will not come easily.

Check out the huge list of special features available on the upcoming release:

Featurettes x 7: ‘Breaking and Rebuilding’, ‘In Memoriam’, ‘A Larger World’, ‘A New Chapter’, ‘The Writer’, ‘Top Walker’, ‘Warrior Women’.

x 7: ‘Breaking and Rebuilding’, ‘In Memoriam’, ‘A Larger World’, ‘A New Chapter’, ‘The Writer’, ‘Top Walker’, ‘Warrior Women’. Deleted and extended scenes x 8

x 8 Inside The Walking Dead x 16 episodes

x 16 episodes Making of The Walking Dead x 16 episodes

x 16 episodes Audio Commentaries x 6: featuring contributions from Scott Gimple, Greg Nicotero, Michael Cudlitz, Angela Kang, Norman Reedus, Alanna Masterson, Josh McDermitt, Austin Amelio, Denise Huth, Lennie James, Melissa McBride and Lauren Cohen.

