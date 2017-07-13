Trailer : Mr Mercedes

The official trailer for “Mr Mercedes”, a Stephen King adaptation, has been released. It seems like everything King touches turns to the screen, with the new series set to premiere on August 9 on the AT&T Audience Network.

The show stars Brendan Gleeson as the show’s lead in Detective Bill Hodges, alongside Harry Treadaway as Brady Hartsfield. Also starring Jharrel Jerome, Scott Lawrence, Robert Stanton, Ann Cusack, Mary Louise-Parker, Holland Taylor, Kelly Lynch, Justine Lupe and Breeda Wool.

From Executive Producers Stephen King, David E. Kelley and Jack Bender comes the story of a demented serial killer who taunts a retired police detective with a series of lurid letters and emails. This forces the ex-cop to undertake a private, and potentially felonious, crusade to bring the killer to justice before he can strike again.

The adaptation of King’s 2014 book was written by David E. Kelley and Jack Bender directs the show.

Check out the trailer above, and I believe I’m legally bound to give a trigger warning for CLOWNS.