Bestseller Men Are From Mars, Women Are From Venus to get film treatment

The bestselling self-help book “Men Are From Mars, Women Are From Venus” is set to become a big-screen production, with Legendary Entertainment acquiring the rights to the story.

The book by John Gray was released in 1992, and became the number 1 bestselling hardcover book of the 1990s. It uses the metaphor of differnet planets to discuss the psychological differences between men and women. The book has long been in consideration for movie treatment, and self-help books “He’s Just Not That Into You” and “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days” were both successful romantic-comedies.

A writer will be sought out to turn the book’s themes into a story, while Gray will climb aboard the project as a producer. Just saying, I have a tonne of dating stories that will support the theory that men are from a different planet, if anyone wants to give me the floor.

Thanks to Variety.