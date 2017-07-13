Joel Edgerton is unrecognisable in new Bright photo

I may be showing my age here, but I remember when Joel Edgerton was a humble little Australian star. He’s now taking on the big guns in Hollywood (and his home country could not be more proud), and can be seen soon in a Netflix Originals film “Bright”, alongside powerhouse Will Smith.

Empire Magazine have a new image of the program, showing Edgerton’s character looking completely unlike his normal self.

The David Ayer-directed film sees Edgerton take on the role of Nick Jacoby, the first Orc police officer in present day Los Angeles, with a human partner Scott Ward (Smith). This explains the crazy makeup we see on Edgerton, making him an unrecognisable Orc.

The film also stars Lucy Fry, Noomi Rapace, Edgar Ramirez, Kenneth Choi, and Ike Barinholtz. It’s set for release this December. Some other images are displayed below.