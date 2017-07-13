Castle Rock pilot gets director

“Castle Rock” news is coming in thick and fast. Following news that Bill Skarsgård, Sissy Spacek and Jane Levy had been cast in the upcoming Stephen King series, the pilot now has a director in Michael Uppendahl.

The psychological-thriller, from J.J. Abrams and Stephen King also will star Andre Holland and Melanie Lynsky, and Uppendahl is additionally going to serve as a co-executive producer. This will be his first pilot gig, which is a great honour as it will give him the chance to set the tone and visual style for the series. Uppendahl is no stranger to the TV directors chair, having directed numerous episodes of shows such as “Mad Men”, “American Horror Story” and “Ray Donovan”, among many others.

“Castle Rock” is set in the Stephen King multiverse, combining characters and stories for a 10 episode series set in the fictional town of Castle Rock. The previously revealed teaser trailer hinted at various elements of this multiverse.

Thanks to Deadline who first reported the news.