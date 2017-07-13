First look at Jigsaw

If there’s one thing we know about the “Saw” franchise, it’s that gore is king. And it seems that the next installment “Jigsaw” will be no different, with more traps, more gore and more scares just in time for Halloween.

EW has the latest on the upcoming film, revealing the first image from the film that gives us a glimpse into one of the traps in the film.

Some more details on what to expect from the film comes from director Peter Spierig, who gives a brief outline of the plot: “Bodies are turning up, and they’re linked to Jigsaw — or a Jigsaw copycat”. So Tobin Bell, who played the original Jigsaw but died in “Saw III”, isn’t credited in “Jigsaw”, but Spierig gives a mysterious answer about whether or not we’ll see him – “The DNA of Tobin Bell is all over this film”. I don’t want to overanalyse that one.

Peter’s brother Michael also directs, and notes that the film won’t shy away from the gore, but is perhaps not quite as viscious and is more fun. We should also expect “pretty wild traps”, “great mystery and [some] very interesting twists”.

The 8th film in the line of “Saws” stars Matt Passmore, Callum Keith Rennie, Clé Bennett, Hannah Emily Anderson, Laura Vandervoort, Mandela Van Peebles, Paul Braunstein, Brittany Allen, and Josiah Black. See it in theatres from October 27.