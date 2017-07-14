Bumblebee cast populated with newcomers

The cast of “Bumblebee”, “Transformers” spinoff has been rounded out with 5 young’uns. Jason Drucker, Abby Quinn, Rachel Crow, Ricardo Hoyos and Gracie Dzienny are all in various stages of negotiations for the film, to star alongside Hailee Steinfeld and Jorge Lendeborg Jr (via THR).

Travis Knight is at the helm of “Bumblebee”, which as previously reported will take place in the 1980s. Which hopefully means Bumblebee will at least rock some legwarmers at some stage. It’s the first spinoff of the “Transformers” franchise, and focuses on the yellow autobot we know as Bumblebee. As a prequel, it will likely introuce Bumblebee’s origins, and the plot is said to follow Steinfeld’s character as she and a group of friends try and help the autobot.

The young additions to the cast are relative newcomers, but have been seen in other recent films. Jason Drucker was recently seen in “Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul”, Ricardo Hoyos in “The Belko Experiment”, Rachel Crow in “Rio 2”, Abby Quinn in “Landline” and Gracie Dzienny in “Chasing Life”. No doubt these actors have a big future ahead after the “Bumblebee” film.

“Bumblebee” is set for a June 8, 2018 release.