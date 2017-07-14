Ray Romano joins The Irishman

The guy everybody loves is joining the cast of Martin Scorsese’s “The Irishman”, THR is reporting. The mobster pic also stars Al Pacino, Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci.

The film, produced by and for Netflix, is expected to begin filming in August, and streaming next year. Romano will play the role of Bill Bufalino, a Teamster lawyer with ties to the mob. “The Irishman” is based on the book by Charles Brandt entitled “I Heard You Paint Houses: Frank “The Irishman” Sheeran and the Inside Story of the Mafia, the Teamsters, and the Final Ride by Jimmy Hoffa” – that’s a mouthful and a half.

The feature follows Sheeran, a mobster who carried out dozens of hits, including that of Jimmy Hoffa (Pacino). Scorsese is also producing the film alongside De Niro, and has ties to Romano with the HBO drama “Vinyl”. Romano also recently starred in “The Big Sick”.