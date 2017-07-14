Trailer : The Layover

“The Layover” sees a girls trip goes awry when a hot guy comes in between the two ladies, on a holiday to escape the reality at home where they’ve both lost their jobs. Alexandra Daddario and Kate Upton play the leading ladies who quickly turn against each other when they find themselves competing with the same eligible bachelor.

The film, directed by William H. Macy, also stars Matt Barr, Matt L. Jones, Rob Corddry, Kal Penn and Molly Shannon. It’s a girl-on-girl foul-mouthed comedy that’s sure to provide enough entertainment for a decent girl’s night out.

When their plane is rerouted due to a hurricane warning, two single female best friends (Alexandra Daddario, Kate Upton) find themselves competing for the same guy (Matt Barr) during an extended layover in St. Louis. Directed by William H. Macy.