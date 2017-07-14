2017 Emmy Awards – full list of nominations

It’s award season time again, and the 69th annual Emmy Awards is fast approaching. The full list of nominees has been unveiled, with some key players dominating the nominations – “Westworld” and “Saturday Night Live” top the list with 22 nominations, with “Stranger Things” and “FEUD: Bette and Joan” close behind on 18, and “Veep” on 17. Leading the platform nominations is HBO with 110, Netflix with 91 and NBC with 60.

Other nominations of note include five-time Emmy winner John Lithgow receiving his 12th nomination, and three-time Emmy winner Jessica Lange receiving another nomination for “FEUD: Bette and Joan”. Some others received multiple nominations, including Aziz Ansari, Ty Burrell, Alec Baldwin, Donald Glover, Ewan McGregor, Liev Shreiber and Matthew Rhys.

Carrie Fisher has also been posthumously nominated for outstanding guest actress in a comedy for her work on Amazon’s “Catastrophe.”

Voting for the awards closes August 14, and it will telecast live from Los Angeles Sunday September 17.

See the full list below – but make yourself a cup of tea first, it’s a long list!

Drama Series

“Better Call Saul” (AMC)

“The Crown” (Netflix)

“The Handmaid’s Tale” (Hulu)

“House of Cards” (Netflix)

“Stranger Things” (Netflix)

“This Is Us” (NBC)

“Westworld” (HBO)

Comedy Series

“Atlanta” (FX)

“Black-ish” (ABC)

“Master of None” (Netflix)

“Modern Family” (ABC)

“Silicon Valley” (HBO)

“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” (Netflix)

“Veep” (HBO)

Drama Actress

Viola Davis (“How to Get Away with Murder”)

Claire Foy (“The Crown”)

Elisabeth Moss (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Keri Russell (“The Americans”)

Evan Rachel Wood (“Westworld”)

Robin Wright (“House of Cards”)

Drama Actor

Sterling K. Brown (“This Is Us”)

Anthony Hopkins (“Westworld”)

Bob Odenkirk (“Better Call Saul”)

Matthew Rhys (“The Americans”)

Liev Schreiber (“Ray Donovan”)

Kevin Spacey (“House of Cards”)

Milo Ventimiglia (“This Is Us”)

Comedy Actor

Anthony Anderson (“Black-ish”)

Aziz Ansari (“Master of None”)

Zach Galifianakis (“Baskets”)

Donald Glover (“Atlanta”)

William H. Macy (“Shameless”)

Jeffrey Tambor (“Transparent”)

Comedy Actress

Pamela Adlon (“Better Things”)

Tracee Ellis-Ross (“black-ish”)

Jane Fonda (“Grace and Frankie”)

Lily Tomlin (“Grace and Frankie”)

Allison Janney (“Mom”)

Ellie Kemper (“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”)

Julia Louis-Dreyfus (“Veep”)

Limited Series

“Big Little Lies” (HBO)

“Fargo” (FX)

“Feud: Bette and Joan” (FX)

“The Night Of” (HBO)

“Genius” (National Geographic)

Limited Series Actor

Riz Ahmed (“The Night Of”)

Benedict Cumberbatch (“Sherlock: The Lying Detective”)

Robert De Niro (“The Wizard of Lies”)

Ewan McGregor (“Fargo”)

Geoffrey Rush (“Genius”)

John Turturro (“The Night Of”)

Limited Series Actress

Carrie Coon (“Fargo”)

Felicity Huffman (“American Crime”)

Nicole Kidman (“Big Little Lies”)

Jessica Lange (“Feud”)

Susan Sarandon (“Feud”)

Reese Witherspoon (“Big Little Lies”)

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

John Lithgow (“The Crown”)

Jonathan Banks (“Better Call Saul”)

Mandy Patinkin (“Homeland”)

Michael Kelly (“House of Cards”)

David Harbour (“Stranger Things”)

Ron Cephas Jones (“This Is Us”)

Jeffrey Wright (“Westworld”)

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Ann Dowd (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Samira Wiley (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Uzo Aduba (“Orange Is the New Black”)

Millie Bobby Brown (“Stranger Things”)

Chrissy Metz (“This Is Us”)

Thandie Newton (“Westworld”)

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Alec Baldwin (“Saturday Night Live”)

Louie Anderson (“Baskets”)

Ty Burrell (“Modern Family”)

Tituss Burgess (“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”)

Tony Hale (“Veep”)

Matt Walsh (“Veep”)

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Kate McKinnon (“Saturday Night Live”)

Vanessa Bayer (“Saturday Night Live”)

Leslie Jones (“Saturday Night Live”)

Anna Chlumsky (“Veep”)

Judith Light (“Transparent”)

Kathryn Hahn (“Transparent”)

Variety Talk Series

“Full Frontal With Samantha Bee” (TBS)

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” (ABC)

“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” (HBO)

“The Late Late Show With James Corden” (CBS)

“Real Time With Bill Maher” (HBO)

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” (CBS)

Reality Competition

“The Amazing Race” (CBS)

“American Ninja Warrior” (NBC)

“Project Runway” (Lifetime)

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” (vh1)

“Top Chef” (Bravo)

“The Voice” (NBC)

Television Movie

“Black Mirror: San Junipero” (Netflix)

“Dolly Parton’s Christmas Of Many Colors: Circle Of Love” (NBC)

“The Immortal Life Of Henrietta Lacks” (HBO)

“Sherlock: The Lying Detective (Masterpiece)” (PBS)

“The Wizard Of Lies” (HBO)

Variety Sketch Series

“Billy On The Street” (truTV)

“Documentary Now!” (IFC)

“Drunk History” (Comedy Central)

“Portlandia” (IFC)

“Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

“Tracey Ullman’s Show” (HBO)

Structured Reality Program

“Antiques Roadshow” (PBS)

“Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” (Food Network)

“Fixer Upper” (HGTV)

“Lip Sync Battle” (Spike TV)

“Shark Tank” (ABC)

“Who Do You Think You Are” (TLC)

Unstructured Reality Program

“Born This Way” (A&E)

“Deadliest Catch” (Discovery Channel)

“Gaycation With Ellen Page” (Viceland)

“Intervention” (A&E)

“RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked” (YouTube)

“United Shades Of America: With W. Kamau Bell” (CNN)

Host for a Reality/Reality-Competition Program

Alec Baldwin (“Match Game”)

W. Kamau Bell (“United Shades Of America With W. Kamau Bell)

RuPaul Charles (“RuPaul’s Drag Race)

Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn (“Project Runway)

Gordon Ramsay (“MasterChef Junior)

Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg (“Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party”)

Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Bill Camp (“The Night Of”)

Alfred Molina (“Feud: Bette and Joan”)

Alexander Skarsgård (“Big Little Lies”)

David Thewlis (“Fargo”)

Stanley Tucci (“Feud: Bette and Joan”)

Michael K. Williams (“The Night Of”)

Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Judy Davis (“Feud: Bette and Joan”)

Laura Dern (“Big Little Lies”)

Jackie Hoffman (“Feud: Bette and Joan”)

Regina King (“American Crime”)

Michelle Pfeiffer (“The Wizard of Lies”)

Shailene Woodley (“Big Little Lies”)

Directing for a Comedy Series

Donald Glover (“Atlanta”)

Jamie Babbit (“Silicon Valley”)

Mike Judge (“Silicon Valley”)

Morgan Sackett (“Veep”)

David Mandel (“Veep”)

Dale Stern (“Veep”)

Directing for a Drama Series

Vince Gilligan (“Better Call Saul”)

Stephen Daldry (“The Crown”)

Reed Morano (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Kate Dennis (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Lesli Linka Glatter (“Homeland”)

The Duffer Brothers (“Stranger Things”)

Jonathan Nolan (“Westworld”)

Directing for a Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special

Jean-Marc Vallee (“Big Little Lies”)

Noah Hawley (“Fargo”)

Ryan Murphy (“Feud: Bette & Joan”)

Ron Howard (“Genius”)

James Marsh (“The Night Of”)

Steve Zaillian (“The Night Of”)

Directing for a Variety Series

Derek Waters & Jeremy Konner (“Drunk History”)

Andy Fisher (Jimmy Kimmel Live”)

Paul Pennolino (“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”)

Jim Hoskinson (“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”)

Don Roy King (“Saturday Night Live”)

Directing for a Variety Special

Paul Pennolino (“Full Frontal with Samantha Bee Presents Not The White House Correspondents’ Dinner”)

Glenn Weiss (“The Oscars”)

Jim Hoskinson (“Stephen Colbert’s Live Election Night Democracy’s Series Finale: Who’s Going to Clean Up This Sh*t?”)

Jerry Foley (“Tony Bennett Celebrates 90: The Best is Yet to Come”)

Directing for a Nonfiction Program

Alexis Bloom and Fisher Stevens (“Bright Lights: Starring Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds”)

Ezra Edelman (“O.J.: Made in America”)

Fredi Devas (“Planet Earth II”)

Elizabeth White (“Planet Earth II”)

Ava DuVernay (“13th”)

Writing for a Comedy Series

Donald Glover (“Atlanta”)

Stephen Glover (“Atlanta”)

Aziz Ansari and Lena Waithe (“Master of None”)

Alec Berg (“Silicon Valley”)

Billy Kimball (“Veep”)

David Mandel (“Veep”)

Writing for a Drama Series

Joe Weisberg and Joel Fields (“The Americans”)

Gordon Smith (“Better Call Saul”)

Peter Morgan (“The Crown”)

Bruce Miller (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

The Duffer Brothers (“Stranger Things”)

Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan (“Westworld”)

Writing for a Limited Series, Movie or Drama

David E. Kelley (“Big Little Lies”)

Charlie Brooker (“Black Mirror: San Junipero”)

Noah Hawley (“Fargo”)

Ryan Murphy (“Feud: Bette and Joan”)

Jaffe Cohen, Michael Zam and Ryan Murphy (“Feud: Bette and Joan”)

Richard Price and Steven Zaillian (“The Night Of”)

Writing for a Variety Series

Jo Miller, Samantha Bee, Ashley Nicole Black, Pat Cassels, Eric Drysdae, Mathan Erhardt, Travon Free, Joe Grossman, Miles Kahn, Melinda Taub & Jason Reich (“Full Frontal with Samantha Bee”)

Kevin Avery, Tim Carvell, Josh Gondelman, Dan Gurewitch, Geoff Haggerty, Jeff Maurer, John Oliver, Scott Sherman, Will Tracy, Jill Twiss & Juli Weiner (“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”)

Jermaine Affonso, Alex Baze, Bryan Donaldson, Sal Gentile, Matt Goldich, Dina Gusovky, Jenny Hagel, Allison Hord, Mike Karnell, John Lutz, Seth Meyers, Ian Morgan, Seth Reiss, Amber Ruffin, Mike Scollins, Mike Shoemaker & Ben Warheit (“Late Night with Seth Meyers”)

Barry Julien, Jay Katsir, Opus Moreschi, Stephen Colbert, Tom Purcell, Matt Lappin, Michael Brumm, Nate Charny, Aaron Cohen, Cullen Crawford, Paul Dinello, Ariel Dumas, Glenn Eichler, Django Gold, Gabe Gronli, Daniel Kibblesmith, Michael Pielocik, Kate Sidley, Jen Spyra, Brian Stack & John Thibodeaux (“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”)

Chris Kelly, Sarah Schneider, Kent Sublette, Bryan Tucker, Pete Schultz, James Anderson, Kristen Bartlett, Jeremy Beiler, Zach Bornstein, Joanna Bradley, Megan Callahan, Michael Che, Anna Drezen, Fran Gillespie, Sudi Green, Steve Higgins, Colin Jost, Erik Kenward, Rob Klein, Nick Kocher, Dave McCary, Brian McElhaney, Dennis McNicholas, Drew Michael, Lorne Michaels, Josh Patten, Katie Rich, Streeter Seidell, Will Stephen & Julio Torres (“Saturday Night Live”)

Writing for a Variety Special

Samantha Bee, Jo Miller, Ashley Nicole Black, Patt Cassels, Eric Drysdale, Mathan Erhardt, Travon Free, Joe Grossman, Miles Kahn & Melinda Taub (“Full Frontal with Samantha Bee Presents Not the White House Correspondents’ Dinner”)

Louis C.K. (“Louis C.K. 2017”)

Sarah Silverman (“Sarah Silverman: A Speck of Dust”)

Jay Katsir, Opus Moreschi, Stephen Colbert, Michael Brumm, Nate Charny, Aaron Cohen, Cullen Crawford, Paul Dinello, Rob Dubbin, Ariel Dumas, Glenn Eichler, Django Gold, Gabe Gronli, Barry Julien, Daniel Kibblesmith, Matt Lappin, Michael Pielocik, Tom Purcell, Kate Sidley, Jen Spyra, Brian Stack & John Thibodeaux (“Stephen Colbert’s Live Election Night Democracy’s Series Finale: Who’s Going to Clean Up This Sh*t?”)

Dave Boone, Mike Gibbons, Lauren Greenberg, Ian Karmel, Ben Winston & Justin Shanes (“70th Annual Tony Awards”)

Writing for a Nonfiction Program

Matthew Hamachek and Brian McGinn (“Amanda Knox”)

Anthony Bourdain (“Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown”)

Mark Monroe (“The Beatles: Eight Days a Week – The Touring Years”)

Prashanth Venkataramanujam, CeCe Pleasants, Sanden Totten, Mike Drucker & Flora Lichtman (“Bill Nye Saves the World”)

Ava DuVernay & Spencer Averick (“13th”)

Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Riz Ahmed (“Girls” — “All I Ever Wanted”)

Matthew Rhys (“Girls” — “American Bitch”)

Dave Chappelle (“Saturday Night Live” — “Host: Dave Chappelle”)

Lin-Manuel Miranda (“Satuday Night Live” — “Host: Lin-Manuel Miranda”)

Tom Hanks (“Saturday Night Live” — “Host: Tom Hanks”)

Hugh Laurie (“Veep” — “Blurb”)

Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Ben Mendelsohn (“Bloodline” — “Part 32”)

BD Wong (“Mr. Robot” — “eps2.3_logic-b0mb.hc”)

Hank Azaria (“Ray Donovan” — “Norman Saves the World”)

Denis O’Hare (“This Is Us” — “Last Christmas”)

Brian Tyree Henry (“This Is Us” — “Memphis”)

Gerald McRaney (“This Is Us” — “The Big Day”)

Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Wanda Sykes (“Black-ish” — “Lemons”)

Carrie Fisher (“Catastrophe” — “Episode 6”)

Becky Ann Baker (“Girls” — “Gummies”)

Angela Bassett (“Master of None” — “Thanksgiving”)

Kristen Wiig (“Saturday Night Live” — “Host: Kristen Wiig”)

Melissa McCarthy (“Saturday Night Live” — “Host: Melissa McCarthy”)

Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Alison Wright (“The Americans” — “The Soviet Division”)

Alexis Bledel (“The Handmaid’s Tale” — “Late”)

Cicely Tyson (“How to Get Away with Murder” — “Go Cry Somewhere Else”)

Ann Dowd (“The Leftovers” — “The Most Powerful Man In The World (And His Identical Twin Brother)”)

Laverne Cox (“Orange is the New Black” — “Doctor Psycho”)

Shannon Purser (“Stranger Things” — “Chapter Three: Jolly, Holly”)

Character Voice-Over Performance

Dee Bradley Baker (“American Dad!”)

Kevin Kline (“Bob’s Burgers”)

Kristen Schaal (“BoJack Horseman”)

Mo Collins (“F is for Family”)

Seth MacFarlane (“Family Guy”)

Nancy Cartwright (“The Simpsons”)

Animated Program

“Archer” (FX Networks)

“Bob’s Burgers” (FOX)

“Elena and the Secret of Avalor (Sofia the First)” (Disney Channel)

“The Simpsons” (FOX)

“South Park” (Comedy Central)

Short Form Animated Program

“Adventure Time” (Cartoon Network)

“Disney Mickey Mouse” (Disney Channel)

Marvel’s Rocket & Groot (“Disney XD App)

“Steven Universe” (Cartoon Network)

“Teen Titans Go!” (Cartoon Network)

Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary or Fantasy Program (One Hour or More)

Julie Berghoff, Evan Webber & Sophie Neudorfer (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Jonathan McKinstry, Jo Riddell & Philip Murphy (“Penny Dreadful”)

Zack Grobler, Steve Christensen & Julie Ochipinti (“Westworld”)

Nathan Crowley, Naaman Marshall & Julie Ochipinti (“Westworld”)

Ludovica Ferrario, Alexandro Maria Santucci & Laura Casalini (“The Young Pope”)

Production Design for a Narrative Period Program (One Hour or More)

Martin Childs, Mark Raggett & Celia Bobak (“The Crown”)

Judy Becker, Jamie McCall & Florencia Martin (“Feud: Bette and Joan”)

Drew Boughton, Dawn Swiderski & Jon Lancaster (“The Man in the High Castle”)

Elizabeth H. Gray, Samantha Englender, Halina Siwolop (“Masters of Sex”)

Chris Trujillo, William Davis & Jess Royal (“Stranger Things”)

Production Design for a Narrative Program (Half-Hour or Less)

John Shaffner, Francoise Cherry-Cohen & Ann Shea (“The Big Bang Theory”)

Devorah Herbert, Ben Edelberg & Christopher Carlson (“Grace and Frankie”)

Tommaso Ortino, Susanna Codognato & Letizia Santucci (“Mozart in the Jungle”)

Richard Toyon, Jaclyn Hauser & Jennifer Mueller (“Silicon Valley”)

Cat Smith, Macie Vener & Dea Johnson (“Transparent”)

Jim Gloster, Andrew Leitch & Kimberly Wannop (“Veep”)

Production Design for a Variety, Nonfiction, Reality or Reality-Competition Series

James Pearse Connelly, Lydia Smyth & Stephanie Hines Trigg (“Bill Nye Saves the World”)

Chloe Arbiture, Monica Soto & Rae Deslich (“Drunk History”)

Schuyler Telleen & Katherine Isom (“Portlandia”)

Eugene Lee, Akira Yoshimura, Keith Ian Raywood & N. Joseph DeTullio (“Saturday Night Live”)

Anton Goss, James Pearse Connelly, Zeya Maurer, Brittany MacWhorter & Stephanie Hines (“The Voice”)

Production Design for a Variety Nonfiction, Event or Award Special

John Yeck (“Full Frontal with Samanta Bee Presents Not The White House Correspondents’ Dinner”)

Brian Stonestreet & John Zuiker (“74th Annual Golden Globes”)

Derek McLane, Joe Celli & Jason Howard (“Hairspray Live!”)

Derek McLane & Alana Billingsley (“The Oscars”)

Bruce Rodgers, LeRoy Bennett, Shelley Rodgers & Lindsey Breslauer (“Super Bowl LI Halftime Show Starring Lady Gaga”)

Casting for a Comedy Series

Alexa L. Fogel, Tara Feldstein Bennett & Chase Paris (“Atlanta”)

Cody Beke & Teresa Razzauti (“Master of None”)

Jeanne McCarthy, Nicole Abellera Hallman & Leslie Woo (“Silicon Valley”)

Eyde Belasco (“Transparent”)

Dorian Frankel & Sibby Kirchgessner (“Veep”)

Casting for a Drama Series

Nina Gold & Robert Sterne (“The Crown”)

Russell Scott, Sharon Bialy & Sherry Thomas (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Carmen Cuba, Tara Feldstein Bennett & Chase Paris (“Stranger Things”)

Bernard Telsey & Tiffany Little Canfield (“This Is Us”)

John Papsidera (“Westworld”)

Casting for a Limited Series, Movie or Special

David Rubin (“Big Little Lies”)

Rachel Tenner, Jackie Lind & Stephanie Goran (“Fargo”)

Robert J. Ulrich & Eric Dawson (“Feud: Bette and Joan”)

Avy Kaufman & Sabrina Hyman (“The Night Of”)

Ellen Chenoweth (“The Wizard of Lies”)

Casting for a Reality Program

Sasha Alpert & Megan Sleeper (“Born This Way”)

Sasha Alpert, Alissa Haight & Jen DeMartino (“Project Runway”)

Doron Ofir (“RuPaul’s Drag Race”)

Lynne Spiegel Spillman (“Survivor”)

Michelle McNulty, Holly Dale & Courtney Burns (“The Voice)

Choreography

Derek Hough (“Dancing with the Stars”)

Mandy Moore (“Dancing with the Stars”)

Fred Tallaksen (“The Real O’Neals”)

Travis Wall (“So You Think You Can Dance”)

Mandy Moore (“So You Think You Can Dance”)

Cinematography for a Multi-Camera Series

Joseph Wilmond Calloway (“K.C. Undercover”)

Donald A. Morgan (“The Ranch”)

Gary Baum (” Superior Donuts”)

Christian La Fountaine (“2 Broke Girls”)

Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (Half-Hour)

Rodney Taylor (“Ballers”)

Reed Morano (“Divorce”)

Tobias Datum (“Mozart in the Jungle”)

Tim Suhrstedt (“Silicon Valley”)

Jim Frohna (“Transparent”)

David Miller (“Veep”)

Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (One Hour)

Adriano Goldman (“The Crown”)

Colin Watkinson (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

James Hawkinson (“The Man in the High Castle”)

Tod Campbell (Mr. Robot”)

John Toll (“Sense8”)

Tim Ives (“Stranger Things”)

Paul Cameron (“Westworld”)

Cinematography for a Limited Series or Movie

Yves Bélanger (“Big Little Lies”)

Seamus McGarvey (“Black Mirror: Nosedive”)

Dana Gonzales (“Fargo”)

Fred Elmes (“The Night Of”0

Luca Bigazzi (“The Young Pope”)

Cinematography for a Nonfiction Program

Todd Lieber & Zach Zamboni (“Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown”)

Will Basanta (“Chef’s Table”)

Nick Higgins (“O.J.: Made In America”)

Cinematography Team (“Planet Earth II: Cities”)

Cinematography Team (“Planet Earth II: Islands”)

Hans Charles & Kira Kelly (“13th”)

Cinematography for a Reality Program

Peter Rieveschl, Alan Weeks, Petr Cikhart, Ryan O’Donnell & Joshua Gitersonke (“The Amazing Race”)

Bruce Ready (“Born This Way”)

David Reichert, Dave Arnold, Kelvon Agee, Josh Thomas & Todd Stanley (“Deadliest Catch”)

Mike Cheeseman, John Griber, Simeon Houtman, Terry Pratt, Danny Day & Ben Mullin (“Life Below Zero”)

Cinematography Team (“Survivor”)

Commercial

John X Hannes & Smuggler (“Calling JohnMalkovich.com – Squarespace”)

R/GA & Tool of North America (“Love Cam – Ad Coucil: Love Has No Labels”)

R/GA & MJZ (“We Are America – Ad Council: Love Has No Labels”)

McGarry Bowen & Hungry Man Productions (“Why I March – Women’s March on Washington”)

72 and Sunny & Hecho en 72 (“Year in Search 2016 – Google”)

Period/ Fantasy Costumes for a Series, Limited Series, or Movie

Michele Clapton, Alex Fordham, Emma O’Loughlin & Kate O’Farrell (“The Crown”)

Lou Eyrich, Hannah Jacobs & Katie Saunders (“Feud: Bette and Joan”)

Sonu Mishra, Martina Hejlová & Petia Krckova (“Genius”)

Ane Crabtree & Sheena Wichary (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Trish Summerville, Lynda Foote & Jo Kissack Folsom (“Westworld”)

Contemporary Costumes for a Series, Limited Series or Movie

Alix Friedberg, Risa Garcia & Patricia McLaughlin (“Big Little Lies”)

Paolo Nieddu, Jennifer Salim & Mary Lane (“Empire”)

Allyson B. Fanger, Heather Pain & Lori DeLapp (“Grace and Frankie”)

Hala Bahmet, Marina Ray & Elinor Bardach (“This Is Us”)

Marie Schley, Hannah Schneider & Leslie Herman (“Transparent”)

Costumes for Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Programming

Daniela Gschwendtner, Steven Norman Lee, Polina Roytman, Karina Torrico & Howard Sussman (“Dancing with the Stars”)

Mary Vogt & Carolyn Dessert-Lauterio (“Hairspray Live!”)

Amanda Needham, Jayme Hansen & Jordan Hamilton (“Portlandia”)

Zaldy Goco & Perry Meek (“RuPaul’s Drag Race”)

Tom Broecker & Eric Justian (“Saturday Night Live”)

Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Drama Series

Skip Macdonald (“Better Call Saul”)

Kelley Dixon & Skip Macdonald (“Better Call Saul”)

Dean Zimmerman (“Stranger Things”)

Kevin D. Ross (“Stranger Things”)

Andrew Seklir (“Westworld”)

Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series

Jennifer Lilly (“Master of None”)

Brian Merken (“Silicon Valley”)

Tim Roche (“Silicon Valley”)

Roger Nygard & Gennady Fridman (“Veep”)

Eric Kissack (“Veep”)

Multi-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series

Peter Chakos (“The Big Bang Theory”)

Kris Trexler (“Last Man Standing”)

Joe Bella (“Mom”)

Pat Barnett (“One Day at a Time”)

Chris Poulos (“2 Broke Girls”)

Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Limited Series or Movie

Veronique Barbe, David Berman, Justin LaChance, Maxine Lahie, Sylvain Lebel & Jim Vega (“Big Little Lies”)

Henk Van Eeghen (“Fargo”)

Regis Kimble (“Fargo”)

Curtis Thurber (“Fargo”)

Jay Cassidy & Nick Houy (“The Night Of”)

Picture Editing for Variety Program

Robert James Ashe, Christopher Heller, Meaghan Wilbur & David Grecu (“Conan In Berlin”)

Aaron Morris (“Drunk History”)

Ryan Barger (“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver”)

Anthony Miale (“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver”)

Adam Epstein (“Saturday Night Live”)

Picture Editing for a Nonfiction Program

Paul Crowder (“The Beatles: Eight Days A Week – The Touring Years”)

Bret Granato, Maya Mumma & Ben Sozanski (“O.J.: Made in America”)

Dave Pearce (“Planet Earth II”)

Matt Meech (“Planet Earth II”)

Spencer Averick (“13th”)

Joe Langford, Richard Lowe, Denny Thomas (“Vice”)

Picture Editing for a Structured or Competition Reality Program

Julian Gomez, Ryan Leamy, Jennifer Nelson, Paul C. Nielsen, Eric Beetner, Tori Rodman & Katherine Griffin (“The Amazing Race”)

Lisa Trulli, Eileen Finelstein, Donald Bull, Julie Cohen & Darren Hallihan (“Project Runway”)

John Lim & Michael Roha (“RuPaul’s Drag Race”)

David R. Rinkelstein, Ed Martinez, Tom McGah, Andrew Oliver, Nick Staller, Matt Stevenson & Joel Watson (“Shark Tank”)

Mike Greer, Chad Bertalotto, Tim Atzinger, Evan Meduich, David Armstrong, James Ciccarello & David Tiexeira (“Survivor”)

Picture Editing for an Unstructured Reality Program

Jarrod Burt, Jacob Lane, Stephanie Lyra, M’Daya Meliani, Paul Cross, Dave McIntosh & Ryan Rambach (“Dream Come True”)

Peggy Tachdjian, Tonya Noll, Jacob Lane & Jarrod Burt (“Oh Baby!”)

Daysha M. Broadway, Dan Zimmerman, Jacob Lane, Jarrod Burt, M’Daya Meliani & Ryan Rambach (“Born This Way”)

Josh Earl, Rob Butler, Nathen Araiza & Ben Bulatao (“Deadliest Catch”)

Ian Richardson, Tony Diaz, Eric Michael Schrader & Matt Mercer (“Life Below Zero”)

Hairstyling for a Single-Camera Series

Ivana Primorac & Amy Riley (“The Crown”)

Luca Vanella, Alexis Continente, Sevlene Roddy, Joseph Whelan & Orla Carrol (“Penny Dreadful”)

Sarah Hindsgaul & Evelyn Roach (“Stranger Things”)

Dee Corcoran, Catherine Argue, Jenny Readman, Ida Erickson & Zuelika Delaney (“Vikings”)

Joey Zapata, Pavy Olivarez, Bruce Samia & Donna Anderson (“Westworld”)

Hairstyling for a Multi-Camera Series or Special

Mary Guerrero, Kimi Messina, Gail Ryan, Derrick Spruill, Rene Vaca & Patricia Pineda (“Dancing with the Stars”)

Miia Kovero, Terry Baliel, Roxane Griffin, Lawrence Davis, Jill Crosby & Joy Zapata (“Hairspray Live!”)

Gabriel Villarreal & Hector Pocasangre (“RuPaul’s Drag Race”)

Jodi Mancuso, Jennifer Serio, Inga Thrasher, Joe Whitmeyer, Cara Hannah Sullivan & Christen Edwards (“Saturday Night Live”)

Jerilynn Stephens, Meagan Herrera-Schaff, Cory Rotenberg, Anna Maria Orzano, Stacey Morris & Darbie Wieczorek (“The Voice”)

Hairstyling for a Limited Series or Movie

Michelle Ceglia, Valerie Jackson & Jose Zamora (“American Horror Story: Roanoke”)

Michelle Ceglia, Nickole C. Jones, Lona Vigi, Frances Mathias & Jocelyn Mulhern (“Big Little Lies”)

Chris Glimsdale, Penny Thompson, Judy Durbacs & Eva Blanchard (“Fargo”)

Chris Clark, Ralph Michael Abalos, Wendy Southard & Helena Cepeda (“Feud: Bette & Joan”)

Tash Lees, Fae Hammond, Adela Robova & Alex Rouse (“Genius”)

Interactive Program

Carol Ray Hartsell, Kim Burdges, Ana Breton, Caroline Schaper & Brittany Van Horne (“Full Frontal with Samantha Bee Online”)

Partially Important Productions (“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”)

James Corden, Ben Winston, Rob Crabbe & Adam Abramson (“The Late Late Show with James Corden”)

NBC (“Saturday Night Live Multiplatform Experience”)

Jimmy Fallon, Marina Cockenberg, Felicia Daniels & Tonight Show Social Team (“The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”)

Original Interactive Program

Disney/ ABC Television Group & Kids Digital Media (“Amigo to the Rescue: Disney Junior Interactive Show”)

Oculus Story Studio (“Dear Angelica”)

Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Jared Geller, ACLU & Hitrecord (“Hitrecord x ACLU: Are You There Democracy? It’s Me, The Internet”)

Ben Grossmann, Adrian Sciutto, Amaresh Kollipara, David Swift & Oculus (“Mission: ISS”)

Felix & Paul Studios (“The People’s House – Inside the White House With Barack and Michelle Obama”)

Creative Achievement in Interactive Media Within a Scripted Program

Mike Benson, Bob Bowen, Brianna Lopez, Brian Burton & Campfire (“The Man in the High Castle: Resistance Radio”)

USA Network, Universal Cable Productions, Here Be Dragons, Esmail Corp. & Anonymous Content (“The Mr. Robot Virtual Reality Experience”)

James L. Brooks, Al Jean, Matt Groening, David Silverman & Google Spotlight Stories (“The Simpsons – Planet of the Couches”)

Netflix & CBS Digital (“Stranger Things VR Experience”)

HBO, Kilter Films & Bad Robot (“Westworld”)

Creative Achievement in Interactive Media Within an Unscripted Program

John Najarian & Darren Hand (“E! Live 360”)

Meghan de Boer, Rich Preuss, Teeny Stillings, Augie Vargas & Shelby Sundling Lathrop (“The Oscars: All Access”)

Eric Gurian, Evan Jonigkeit, Jerry Kupfer, Jack Burditt & Nick Bernardone (“Stand For Rights: A Benefit for the ACLU with Tom Hanks”)

Stand Up To Cancer: A Program of the Entratainment Industry Foundation, Done + Dusted Inc., Telescope Inc., Blue State Digital & ID-PR (“Stand Up to Cancer: #Reasons2StandUp”)

NBC (“The Voice on Snapchat Now Show”)

Lighting Design/ Lighting Direction for a Variety Series

Noah Mitz, Ryan Tanker, Mike Berger, Andrew Webberley & Matthew Benson (“America’s Got Talent”)

Simon Miles, Matthew Cotter, Suzanne Sotelo & Matt McAdam (“Dancing With the Stars”)

Phil Hymes, Geoff Amoral & Rick McGuinness (“Saturday Night Live”)

Robert Barnhart, Matt Firestone, Patrick Boozer & Pete Radice (“So You Think You Can Dance”)

Oscar Dominguez, Sam Barker, Daniel Boland & Johnny Bradley (“The Voice”)

Lighting Design/ Lighting Direction for a Variety Special

Robert A. Dickinson, Noah Mitz, Andy O’Rilley, Patrick Boozer & Ryan Tanker (“59th Grammy Awards”)

Allen Branton, Felix Peralta, Kevin Lawson, Darren Langer & Kirk J. Miller (“Hairspray Live!”)

Robert A. Dickinson, Travis Hagenbuch, Mike Berger, Andy O’Reilly & Patrick Boozer (“The Oscars”)

Robert Barnhart, David Grill, Pete Radice & Jason Rudolph (“Super Bowl LI Halftime Show Starring Lady Gaga”)

Robert A. Dickson, Ed McCarthy, Noah Mitz, Harry Sangmeister & Ted Wells (“70th Annual Tony Awards”)

Main Title Design

Patrick Clair, Raoul Marks, Devin Maurer, Jeff Han (“American Gods”)

Patrick Clair, Raoul Marks, Javier Leon Carrillo, Jeff Han (“The Crown”)

Ryan Murphy, Alexis Martin Woodall, Kyle Cooper, Nadia Tzuo, Margherita Premuroso (“FEUD: Bette and Joan”)

Michelle Dougherty, Peter Frankfurt, Arisu Kashiwagi, Eric Demeusy (“Stranger Things”)

Patrick Clair, Raoul Marks, Yongsub Song, Felix Soletic, Jessica Hurst, Jose Limon (“Westworld”)

Makeup for a Single-Camera Series (Non-Prosthetic)

Enzo Mastrantonio, Clare Lambe, Caterina Sisto, Lorraine McCrann, Morna Ferguson (“Penny Dreadful” — “Perpetual Night”)

Myke Michaels, Teresa Vest (“Stranger Things” — “Chapter Six: The Monster”)

Zoe Hay, Heather Plott, Elizabeth Hoel-Chang, Judith Lynn Staats, John Damiani (“This Is Us” — “I Call Marriage”)

Tom McInerney, Katie Derwin, Ciara Scanell, Lizzanne Procter (“Vikings” — “All His Angels”)

Christien Tinsley, Myriam Arougheti, Gerald Quist, Lydia Milars, Ed French (“Westworld” — “The Original”)

Makeup for a Multi-Camera Series or Special (Non-Prosthetic)

Zena Shteysel, Angela Moos, Julie Socash, Patti-Ramsey Bortoli, Sara Woolf, Donna Bard (“Dancing with the Stars” — “Halloween Night”)

Melanie Hughes, Judy Yonemoto, Jill Cady, Julie Socash, Shutchai Tym Buacharern, Angela Moos (“Hairspray Live!”)

Jennifer Aspinall, Scott G. Wheeler, David Williams, James Rohland, Ned Niedhardt (“MADtv” — “Episode #1.4”)

David Petruschin (“RuPaul’s Drag Race” — “Oh. My Gaga!”)

Louie Zakarian, Amy Tagliamonti, Jason Milani, Daniela Zivcovic, Rachel Pagani, Andrew Sotomeyer (“Saturday Night Live” — “Host: Alec Baldwin”)

Darcy Gilmore, Kristene Bernard, Thea Samuels, Gina Ghiglieri, Diane Mayo, Jackie Dobbie (“The Voice” — “Live Playoffs, Night 1”)

Makeup for a Limited Series or Movie (Non-Prosthetic)

Kim Ayers, Mike Mekash, Eryn Krueger Mekash, Silvina Knight, Carleigh Herbert, Luis Garcia (“American Horror Story: Roanoke”)

Steve Artmont, Nicole Artmont, Angela Levin, Molly R Stern, Claudia Humburg (“Big Little Lies”)

Gail Kennedy, Joanne Preece, Amanda Rye, Danielle Hanson (“Fargo”)

Eryn Krueger Mekash, Robin Beauschense, Tym Buacharern, Kim Ayers, Becky Cotton, David Williams (“FEUD: Bette and Joan”)

Davina Lamont (“Genius”)

Prosthetic Makeup for a Series, Limited Series, Movie, or Special

Eryn Krueger Mekash, Michael Mekash, David Leroy Anderson, James Mackinnon, Jason Hamer, Melanie Eichner, Cristina Himiob, Maiko Chiba (“American Horror Story: Roanoke”)

Nick Dudman, Sarita Allison, Barney Nikolic, Dennis Penkov (“Penny Dreadful” — “No Beast So Fierce”)

Louie Zakarian, Jason Milani, Tom Denier Jr., Amy Tagliamonti, Craig Lindberg, Steve Kelly (“Saturday Night Live” — “Host: Alec Baldwin”)

Greg Nicotero, Jake Garber, Garrett Immel, Kevin Wasner, Gino Crognale, Kerrin Jackson (“The Walking Dead” — “The Day Will Come When You Won’t Be”)

Christien Tinsley, Hiroshi Yada, Georgia Allen, Gerald Quist, Myriam Arougheti (“Westworld” — “The Original”)

Music Composition For A Series (Original Dramatic Score)

Rupert Gregson-Williams (“The Crown” — “Hyde Park Corner”)

Jeff Beal (“House of Cards” — “Chapter 63”)

Jacob Shea, Jasha Klebe (“Planet Earth II” — “Islands”)

James Newton Howard (“A Series of Unfortunate Events” — “A Bad Beginning”)

Max Richter (“Taboo” — “Episode 1”)

Martin Phipps, Ruth Barrett, Natalie Holt (“Victoria (Masterpiece)” — “Doll 123”)

Music Composition for a Limited Series, Movie, or Special (Original Dramatic Score)

Jeff Russo (“Fargo” — “Aporia”)

Mac Quayle (“FEUD: Bette and Joan” — “Pilot”)

Jeremy Turner (“Five Came Back” — “The Price of Victory”)

Gary Lionelli (“OJ: Made in America” — “Part 3”)

Rael Jones (“Suite Française”)

Patrick Jonsson (“The White Helmets”)

Music Direction

Bernard MacMahon, Duke Erikson, Jack White, T Bone Burnett (“American Epic” — “The American Epic Sessions”)

David Lai (“Joshua Bell: Seasons of Cuba (Live from Lincoln Center)”)

Rickey Minor (“Stayin’ Alive: A Grammy Salute to The Music of The Bee Jees”)

Michael Bearden (“Super Bowl LI Halftime Show Starring Lady Gaga”)

Rickey Minor (“Taking the Stage: African American Music And Stories That Changed America”)

Tom Scott (“Tony Bennett Celebrates 90: The Best Is Yet To Come”)

Original Music and Lyrics

Adam Schlesinger, Rachel Bloom, Jack Dolgen (“Crazy Ex Girlfriend” — “We Tapped That Ass”)

Christopher Willis, Darrick Bachman, Paul Rudish (“Duck the Halls: A Mickey Mouse Christmas Special” — “Jing-A-Ling-A-Ling”)

Jonathan Kimmel, Gary Greenberg (“Jimmy Kimmel Live” — “The Ballad of Claus Jorstad (Devil Stool)”)

Eli Brueggemann, Chancelor Johnathan Bennett, Kenan Thompson, Will Stephen (“Saturday Night Live” — “Last Christmas”)

Common, Robert Glasper, Karriem Riggins (“13th” — “Letter to the Free”)

Jeff Richmond, Tina Fey, Sam Means (“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” — “Hell No”)

Original Main Title Theme Music

Mac Quayle (“FEUD: Bette and Joan”)

Hans Zimmer, Lorne Balfe (“Genius”)

John David Buckley (“The Good Fight”)

Michael Stein, Kyle Dixon (“Stranger Things”)

Martin Phipps (“Victoria (Masterpiece)”)

Ramin Djawadi (“Westworld”)

Music Supervision

Thomas Golubic (“Better Call Saul” — “Sunk Costs”)

Susan Jacobs (“Big Little Lies” — “You Get What You Need”)

Manish Raval, Jonathan Leahy, Tom Wolfe (“Girls” — “Goodbye Tour”)

Zach Cowie, Kerri Drootin (“Master of None” — “Amarsi Un Po”)

Nora Felder (“Stranger Things” — “Chapter Two: The Weirdo on Maple Street”)

Actor in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series

Ty Burrell (“Boondoggle”)

Alan Tudyk (“Comic Man”)

Kim Estes (“Dicks”)

Ben Schwartz (“The Earliest Show”)

Jason Ritter (“Tales of Titans”)

John Michael Higgins (“Tween Fest”)

Actress in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series

Mindy Sterling (“Con Man”)

Jane Lynch (“Dropping the Soap”)

Lauren Lapkus (“The Earliest Show”)

Kelsey Scott (“Fear the Walking Dead: Passage”)

Mindy Sterling (“secs & EXECS”)

Narrator

Meryl Streep (“Five Came Back” — “The Price Of Victory”)

Liev Schreiber (“Muhammad Ali: Only One”)

Liev Schreiber (“UConn: The March To Madness” — “Episode 1”)

Sam Neill (“Wild New Zealand”)

Ewan McGregor (“Wild Scotland”)

Laurence Fishburne (“Year Million”)

Host for a Reality or Reality-Competition Program

Martha Stewart & Snoop Dogg (“Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party”)

Gordon Ramsay (“MasterChef Junior”)

Alec Baldwin (“Match Game”)

Heidi Klum & Tim Gunn (“Project Runway”)

RuPaul Charles (“RuPaul Drag Race”)

W. Kamau Bell (“United Shades of America With W. Kamau Bell”)

Variety Special

“Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special 2017” (CBS)

“Full Frontal With Samantha Bee Presents Not The White House Correspondents’ Dinner (TBS)

“Louis C.K. 2017” (Netflix)

“Sarah Silverman: A Speck of Dust” (Netflix)

“Stephen Colbert’s Live Election Night Democracy’s Series Finale: Who’s Going to Clean Up This Sh*t?” (Showtime)

Special Class Program

“Hairspray Live!” (NBC)

“The Oscars” (ABC)

“Super Bowl LI Halftime Show Starring Lady Gaga” (FOX)

“7th Annual Tony Awards” (CBS)

Short Form Comedy or Drama Series

“Brown Girls” (Open TV)

“Fear The Walking Dead: Passage” (AMC.com)

“Hack Into Broad City” (ComedyCentral.com)

“Los Pollos Hermanos Employee Training” (AMC)

“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: Slingshot” (ABCd/ABC.com)

Short Form Variety Series

“Behind The Voice”(YouTube)

“The Daily Show – Between the Scenes” (TheDailyShow.com)

“Epic Rap Battles of History” (YouTube)

“Honest Trailers” (YouTube)

“The Star Wars Show” (YouTube)

Short Form Nonfiction or Reality Series

“Creating Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

“Feud: Bette and Joan: Inside Look” (FX.com)

“Jay Leno’s Garage” (nbc.com)

“National Endowment for the Arts: United States of Arts” (arts.gov)

“Viceland at the Women’s March” (Viceland)

Children’s Program

“Girl Meets World” (Disney Channel)

“Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 90th Celebration” (NBC)

“Once Upon a Sesame Street Christmas” (HBO)

“School of Rock” (Nickelodeon)

“Star Wars Rebels” (Disney XD)

Documentary or Nonfiction Special

“Amanda Knox” (Netflix)

“The Beatles: Eight Days a Week – The Touring Years” (Hulu)

“A House Divided (Vice Special Report)” (HBO)

“L.A. Burning: The Riots 25 Years Later” (A&E)

“13th” (Netflix)

Documentary or Nonfiction Series

“American Masters” (PBS)

“Chef’s Table” (Netflix)

“The Keepers” (Netflix)

“Planet Earth II” (BBC America)

“30 for 30” (ESPN)

Informational Series or Special

“Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown” (CNN)

“Inside The Actors Studio” (Bravo)

“Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath” (A&E)

“StarTalk with Neil deGrasse Tyson” (National Geographic)

“Vice” (HBO)

Documentary Filmmaking

Alexis Bloom, Fisher Stevens, Sheila Nevins, Brett Ratner & Nancy Abraham (“Bright Lights: Starring Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds”)

TJ Martin, Dan Lindsay, Jonathan Chinn & Simon Chinn (“LA 92”)

Ezra Edelman, Caroline Waterlow, Connor Schell, Libby Geist, Tamara Rosenberg & Nina Krstic (“O.J.: Made In America”)

Barak Goodman, Emily Singer Chapman, Mark Samels & Susan Bellows (“Oklahoma City (American Experience)”)

Joanna Natasegara (“The White Helmets”)

Structured Reality Program

“Antiques Roadshow” (PBS)

“Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” (Food Network)

“Fixer Upper” (HGTV)

“Lip Sync Battle” (Spike TV)

“Shark Tank” (ABC)

“Who Do You Think You Are?” (TLC)

Unstructured Reality Program

“Born This Way” (A&E)

“Deadliest Catch” (Discovery Channel)

“Gaycation With Ellen Page” (Viceland)

“Intervention” (A&E)

“RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked” (YouTube)

“United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell” (CNN)

Reality-Competition Program

“The Amazing Race” (CBS)

“American Ninja Warrior” (NBC)

“Project Runway” (Lifetime)

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” (VH1)

“Top Chef” (Bravo)

“The Voice” (NBC)

Sound Editing for a Series

Benjamin Cook, Stefan Henrix, Mike Szakmeister, Shaugnessy Hare, Tim Tuchrello, Brett Voss, Michael Baber, Jeffrey Wilhoit & Dylan Tuomy-Wilhoit (“Black Sails”)

George Haddad, Chad J. Hughes, Dale Chaloukian, David Barbee, Julie Altus, Ashley Revell, Joey Sabella & Joanie Rowe (“Gotham”)

Craig A. Dellinger, Ryne Gierke, Eric Raber, Shawn Kennelly, Jeff Charbonneau, Melissa Kennelly & Vince Nicastro (“Homeland”)

Bradley North, Craig Henighan, Jordan Wilby, Jonathan Golodner, Tiffany S. Griffth, Sam Munoz, Sam Munoz, David Klotz, Noel Vought & Ginger Geary (“Stranger Things”)

Thomas E. deGorter, Matthew Sawelson, Brian Armstrong, Fred Paragano, Mark Allen, Marc Glassman, Sebastian Visconti, Geordy Sincavage, Michael Head, Christopher Kaller, Rick Owens & Tara Blume Norton (“Westworld”)

Sound Editing for a Limited Series, Movie or Special

Gary Megregian, Steve M. Stuhr, Jason Krane, Timothy A. Cleveland, Paul Diller, David Klotz & Noel Vought (“American Horror Story: Roanoke”)

Nick Forshager, Joe Bracciale, Martin Gwynn Jones, Brent Pickett, Claire Dobson, Robert Bertola, Alex Bullick, Tyler Whitham, Matt Decker & John Elliot (“Fargo”)

Daniel Pagan, Erich Gann, Arielle McGrail, Bill Bell, Nicholas Fitzgerald, TIm Chilton & Jill Sanders (“Genuis”)

Nicholas Renbeck, Marissa Littlefield, Steve Visscher, Ruth Hernandez, Sara Stern, Luciano Vignola, Odin Benitez, Ruy Garcia, Wyatt Sprague, Warren Shaw, Roland Vajs, Heather Gross, Dan Evans Farkas, Grant Conway & Marko Costanzo (“The Night Of”)

Douglas Sinclair, Jon Salmon-Joyce, Stuart McCowan, Paul McFadden, Howard Bargroff, Nathan Palmer, Jamie Talbutt, Rael Jones & Sue Harding (“Sherlock: The Lying Detective (Masterpiece)”)

Sound Editing for a Nonfiction Program (Single Camera)

Benny Mouthon (“Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown”)

Jon Michaels, Harrison Meyle, Dan Kenyon, Will Digby & Melissa Muik (“The Beatles: Eight Days a Week – The Touring Years”)

David Crocco & Rolando Nadal (“Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath”)

Kate Hopkins & Tim Owens (“Planet Earth II”)

Tim Boggs, Alex Lee, Julie Pierce & Lise Richardson (“13th”)

Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control For A Limited Series, Movie, or Special

Oleg Sekulovski, Taylor Campanian, Jordan Harriman, Scott Acosta, Joel Binger, Scott Daniels, Joshua Gitersonke,Peter Hutchison, Scott Kaye, Mark McIntire, Ed Nelson, James Velarde (“Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special 2017”)

Charles Ciup, Billy Steinberg, Chris Hill, Bert Atkinson, Randy Gomez, Nathanial Havholm, Ron Lehman, Bettina Levesque, Dave Levisohn, Tore Livia, Mike Malone, Adam Margolis, Rob Palmer, Brian Reason, Damien Tuffereau, Andrew Waruszewski (“Hairspray Live!”)

Eric Becker, Kenneth Shapiro, John Pritchett, Guy Jones, Terrance Ho, Keith Winikoff, Robert Del Russo, David Eastwood, Ralph Bolton, Jr., David Carline, Jay Kulick, Dan Webb, Shaun Harkins, Garrett Hurt, Toré Livia, Allen Merriweather, Lyn Noland, Fred Frederick, Jr., George Prince, Mark Whitman, Rob Balton, Danny Bonilla, Rob Palmer, David Plakos, Easter Xua, Devin Atwood (“The Oscars”)

Rod Wardell, Eric Becker, Guy P. Jones, Rob Levy, Stephen Dressman, Brian Neher, Steven Leotta, Jimmy Lucas, Lyn Noland, Jay Kulick, Robert Delrusso, Robert Balton, Kevin French, Jofre Rosero, Tore Livia, Mark Whitman, Vinnie Scaffidi, Ed Horton, Dave Levisohn, Phil Jaques, Buzz Schwing, Jeff Cuales, Mike Dranes, Dan Gibbons, Dave Elendt (“Super Bowl LI Halftime Show Starring Lady Gaga”)

Eric Becker, Mike Anderson, J.M. Hurley, Ka Lai Wong, Rob Balton, Bob Del Russo, Charlie Huntley, Ernie Jew, Jay Kulick, Tore Livia, John Meiklejohn, Lyn Noland, Jimmy O’Donnell, Mark Whitman, Shaun Harkins, Jim Tufaro, Joe DeBonis (“70th Annual Tony Awards”)

Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control for a Series

John D. O’Brien, John Pierre Dechene, Richard G. Price, James L. Hitchcock, Brian Wayne Armstrong, Nick Gomez (“The Big Bang Theory”)

Charles Cuip, Chris Hill, Ed Moore, Brian Reason, Ron Lehman, Nathanial Havholm, Bettina Levesque, Bert Atkinson, Daryl Studebaker, Adam Margolis, Damien Tuffereau, Andy Waruszewski, Mike Malone, Mike Carr, Rob Palmer, Keith Dicker, Freddy Frederick, Ed Horton, Helena Jackson (“Dancing with the Stars”)

Dave Saretsky, Augie Yuson, Dante Pagano, John Harrison, Rob Balton, Jeff Latonero, Jerry Cancel (“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” — “Gerrymandering”)

Steven Cimino, John Pinto, Paul Cangialosi, Len Wechsler, Eric Eisenstein, Dave Driscoll, Susan Noll, Frank Grisanti, Jeff Latonero, Ann Bergstrom, Randy Bittle (“Saturday Night Live” — “Host: Jimmy Fallon”)

Allan Wells, Terrance Ho, Diane Biederbeck, Danny Bonilla, Suzanne Ebner, Gudio Frenzel, Alex Hernandez, Dave Hilmer, Marc Hunter, Scott Hylton, Katherine Iacofono, Scott Kaye, Ron Lehman, Steve Martynuk, John Perry, Jofre Rosero, Steve Simmons (“The Voice” — “Live Finale (Part 2)”)

Stunt Coordination For a Drama Series, Limited Series Or Movie

Cort L. Hessler III (“The Blacklist”)

Christopher Place (“Blindspot”)

Norman Douglass (“Gotham”)

Jeff Wolfe (“MacGyver”)

James Lew (“Marvel’s Luke Cage”)

Stunt Coordination for a Comedy Series or Variety Program

Erik Marshall Solky (“Angie Tribeca”)

Norman Howell (“Brooklyn Nine-Nine”)

Brian Smyj (“Saturday Night Live”)

Eddie Perez (“Shameless”)

Jill Brown (“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”)

Special Visual Effects in a Supporting Role

Ben Turner, Tom Debenham, Standish Millennas, Kim Phelan, Oliver Cubbage, Lionel Heath, Charlie Bennet, Stephen Smith, Carmine Agnone (“The Crown” — “Windsor”)

Eric Durst, Lenka Líkařová, Viktor Muller, Marek Ruth, Tomáš Kalhous, Lukáš Herrmann, Pavel Kolář, Petr Hastík, Vit Komrzý (“Genius” — “Einstein: Chapter One”)

Thomas Mahoney, Matthew Wheelon Hunt, Alex Gitler, Sina San, Michael Capton, Jon Anastasiades, Ryan Bauer, Mark Anthony Nazal, Randy Little (“Gotham” — “Heavydirtysoul”)

Brendan Taylor, Stephen Lebed, Leo Bovell, Martin O’Brien, Winston Lee, Kelly Knauff, Zach Dembinski, Mike Suta, Cameron Kerr (“The Handmaid’s Tale” — “Birth Day”)

Henry Badgett, Tracy McCreary, Angela Barson, Lucy Ainsworth-Taylor, Nic Birmingham, Simon Rowe, Alexander Kirichenko, Finlay Duncan, Colin Gorry (“Taboo” — “Episode 1”)

Special Visual Effects

Kevin Tod Haug, David Stump, Jeremy Ball, Bernice Charlotte Howes, Jessica Smith, Josh Carlton, Pierre Buffin, James Cooper, Aymeric Perceval (“American Gods” — “The Bone Orchard”)

Erik Henry, Terron Pratt, Ashley J. Ward, Kevin Rafferty, Paul Dimmer, Yafei Wu, Martin Lipmann, Nicklas Andersson, David Wahlberg (“Black Sails” — “XXIX”)

Lawson Deming, Cory Jamieson, Casi Blume, Nick Chamberlain, David Andrade, Bill Parker, Justin Fox, Danielle Malambri (“The Man in the High Castle” — “Fallout”)

Dominic Remane, Michael Borrett, Bill Halliday, Paul Wishart, Ovidiu Cinazan, Jim Maxwell, Kiernan McKay, Isabelle Alles, Tom Morrison (“Vikings” — “On the Eve”)

Jay Worth, Elizabeth Castro, Joe Wehmeyer, Eric Levin-Hatz, Bobo Skipper, Gustav Ahren, Paul Ghezzo, Mitchell S. Drain, Michael Lantieri (“Westworld” — “The Bicameral Mind”)

Sound Mixing For a Nonfiction Program (Single or Multi-Camera)

Brian Bracken (“Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown” — “Rome”)

Chris Jenkins, Cameron Frankley, Nathan Evans, Sam O’Kell (“The Beatles: Eight Days A Week – The Touring Years”)

Keith Hodne, Eric Di Stefano (“O.J.: Made In America” — “Part 2”)

Graham Wild (“Planet Earth II” — “Cities”)

Jeffrey Perkins (“13th”)

Sound Mixing For a Variety Special Series or Special

Josh Morton, Thomas Holmes, Mikael Stewart, Eric Schilling, John Harris, Ron Reaves, Thomas Pesa, Michael Parker, Eric Johnston, Pablo Munguia, Bob LaMasney (“59th Grammy Awards”)

Steve Watson, Charlie Jones, Steve Lettie, Jonathan Herrera (“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” — “Sub-Prime Auto Loans”)

Kristian Pedregon, Paul Sandweiss, Tommy Vicari, Pablo Munguia, Pat Baltzell, Michael Parker, Bob LaMasney, John Perez, Tom Pesa, Brian Flanzbaum (“The Oscars”)

Al Centrella, Susan Pelino, Jay Vicari, Dave Natale, Erik Von Ranson, Simon Welch (“2017 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony”)

Paul Sandweiss, Christian Schrader, Alex Guessard, Simon Higgs, Tom Pesa, Paul Ramsay, Pablo Munguia, Andre Bowman (“Super Bowl LI Halftime Show Starring Lady Gaga”)

Ryan Young, Brian Riordan, Michael Abbott, Eric White, Tim Hatayama, Randy Faustino, Kenyata Westbrook, Sterling Cross, Robert P. Matthews Jr., John Koster, Andrew Fletcher, Christian Schrader, Carlos Torres, William Dietzman, Michael Bernard (“The Voice” — “Season Finale”)

Sound Mixing For a Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation

Joshua Berger, Michael Barosky (“Master of None” — “Dinner Party”)

Dean Okrand, Brian R. Harman, Stephen A. Tibbo (“Modern Family” — “Basketball”)

Andy D’Addario, Gary Gegan, Marco Fiumara (“Mozart in the Jungle” — “Now I Will Sing”)

Elmo Ponsdomenech, Todd Beckett, Ben Patrick (“Silicon Valley” — “Intellectual Property”)

John W. Cook II, Bill Freesh, Bill MacPherson (“Veep” — “Omaha”)

Sound Mixing For A Limited Series or Movie

Gavin Fernandes, Louis Gignac, Brendan Beebe (“Big Little Lies” — “You Get What You Need”)

Martin Lee, Kirk Lynds, Michael Playfair, Michael Perftt (“Fargo” — “Who Rules the Land of Denial?”)

Bob Bronow, Mark Hensley, Petr Forejt (“Genius” — “Einstein: Chapter One”)

Nicholas Renbeck, Michael Barry, Felix Andrew, Larry Hoff (“The Night Of” — “The Beach”)

Howard Bargroff, John Mooney, Peter Gleaves, Nick Wollage (“Sherlock: The Lying Detective (Masterpiece)”)

Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)

Larry Benjamin, Kevin Valentine, Philip W. Palmer (“Better Call Saul” — “Witness”)

Nathan Nance, Scott R. Lewis, Lorenzo Milan (“House of Cards” — “Chapter 53”)

John W. Cook II, Bill Freesh, William Sarokin, Paul Drenning (“Mr. Robot” — “eps2.8_h1dden-pr0cess.axx”)

Joe Barnett, Adam Jenkins, Chris Durfy, Bill Higley (“Stranger Things” — “Chapter Eight: The Upside Down”)

Keith Rogers, Scott Weber, Roger Stevenson, Kyle O’Neal (“Westworld” — “The Bicameral Mind”)