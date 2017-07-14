The Batman script will get revamped; potential 2019 release

“The Batman” has probably been the most dramatic of productions thus far, with directors changing, actors threatening to leave, scripts being re-written and directors changing…again. What we do know now, though is – Matt Reeves is still the director, Ben Affleck is still the Batman and word is that the film is projected for release in 2019.

The bad news for Affleck, is that his previously written script is going straight into the trash, with Reeves to start again from stratch. The director spoke to MTV’s “Happy, Sad, Confused”, stating “It’s a new story; it’s just starting again. I’m excited about it. I think it’s going to be really cool.”

We reported a few days ago that Reeves had an idea about an arc, suggesting that Affleck’s script wasn’t finalised, but this gives us the confirmation that he’ll be starting again with something fresh.

Other than that, details about “The Batman” are few and far between. We know that Joe Manganiello will be back as Deathstroke, but clearly no plot details are even finalised, let alone released.

Let’s hope the San Diego Comic-Con brings some concrete news so we can all start to actually look forward to this movie.