Toy Story 4 gets director

The 4th film in the “Toy Story” franchise is due for a 2019 release, and Josh Cooley has been announced as the director at the D23 expo in Anaheim.

John Lasseter took to the stage to announce the new details for the film, naming Cooley as the solo director and confirming that the film will still be based on a screenplay written by Rashida Jones and Will McCormack. The original story was previously described as a “romantic comedy” and was written by Andrew Stanton, Pete Docter and Lee Unkrich.

Lasseter will remain on board as an executive producer for the project, and while no further details about the film were revealed, the story was previously described as the film following Woody (Tom Hanks) and Buzz Lightyear (Tim Allen) as they journey to try and find Bo Peep (Annie Potts), a romantic interest for Woody in the first two Toy Story films, before it was revealed that she had been separated from the others sometime before Toy Story 3 (thanks ScreenRant for description).

Expect to see the film in the summer of 2019.