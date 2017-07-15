Brit Morgan to star on Riverdale season 2

Brit Morgan, known for her role on “True Blood” is joining the cast of “Riverdale” for the second season, set to play Penny Peabody, known to some as the “Snake Charmer.” Morgan will have a recurring role on the show, according to Deadline.

Penny Peabody is an attorney who is involved with the Southside Serpents, and prefers to get paid in favours as opposed to cash. Jughead (Cole Sprouse) approaches her for help with his father, who is currently incarcerated.

Morgan joins the series cast including KJ Apa (Archie), Lili Reinhart (Betty), Camila Mendes (Veronica), Madelaine Petsch (Cheryl), Ashleigh Murray (Josie), Marisol Nichols (Hermoine Lodge), Madchen Amick (Alice Cooper), Luke Perry (Fed Andrews) and the newly promoted Skeet Ulrich (FP Jones) and Casey Cott (Kevin Keller). Mark Consuelos is also on board the new series as Veronica’s father Hiram Lodge.