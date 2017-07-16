Trailer & Poster : A Wrinkle in Time

Walt Disney Studios has released a new trailer and poster for “A Wrinkle in Time”, based on the classic Madeleine L’Engle novel of the same name.

The film, which again chronicles the journey of Meg Murry and her brilliant brother Charles Wallace as they go on an unexpected journey into alternate dimensions on a mission to bring home their father, stars Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon, Chris Pine, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Zach Galifianakis, Andre Holland and Storm Reid as Meg.

The movie hits theaters March 9th.