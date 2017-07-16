D23 : Ralph Breaks the Internet : Wreck-it Ralph 2

More castmembers were announced for Disney’s “Wreck-it Ralph” sequel today, with TV starlet Taraji P.Henson (“Empire”) coming aboard to play the new character ‘Yesss’ and the mouse house also confirming that Disney’s princesses – Kristen Bell (“Frozen”), Auli’i Cravalho (“Moana”), Jodi Benson (“The Little Mermaid”), Irene Bedard (“Pocahontas”), Paige O’Hara (“Beauty and the Beast”), Linda Larkin (“Aladdin”), Anika Noni Rose (“The Princess and the Frog”), Mandy Moore (“Tangled”) and Kelly MacDonald (“Brave”) – will all appear in the film. Mulan (Ming Na Wen) and Idina Menzel of “Frozen” also reprise their trademark toon roles for the long-gestating sequel.

John C.Reilly and Sarah Silverman are back as Ralph and Vanelloppe in a scenario that sees the duo head out onto the net to find a spare part to fix the game Sugar Rush.

The clip shown saw Vanellope run into the Disney princesses as well as some from “Star Wars”.

The Rich Moore-Phil Johnson directed sequel opens November 21st 2018.

Some footage from the film, on display on the floor of the convention, has hit the net (see above).