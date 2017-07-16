BBC casts Jodie Whittaker as the 13th Doctor Who

The BBC has revealed that Jodie Whittaker will replace Peter Capaldi in the role of Doctor Who, becoming not only the 13th Doctor but also the first woman to play the role. They announced the news in the midst of the Wimbledon coverage and on their official twitter feed.

“I’m beyond excited to begin this epic journey, with Chris and with every Whovian on this planet,” Whittaker said. “It’s more than an honor to play the Doctor. It means remembering everyone I used to be, while stepping forward to embrace everything the Doctor stands for: hope. I can’t wait.”

Creator Chris Chibnall added, “After months of lists, conversations, auditions, recalls, and a lot of secret-keeping, we’re excited to welcome Jodie Whittaker as the Thirteenth Doctor. I always knew I wanted the Thirteenth Doctor to be a woman and we’re thrilled to have secured our number one choice. Her audition for The Doctor simply blew us all away. Jodie is an in-demand, funny, inspiring, super-smart force of nature and will bring loads of wit, strength and warmth to the role. The Thirteenth Doctor is on her way.”

Whittaker is known for her role in “Attack the Block” but not doubt playing the world’s most iconic sci-fi character will thrust her into the spotlight. She joins a long line of famous Doctors, including Capaldi who announced his leaving the role in January.

We’ll last see Capaldi in the role in a Christmas Day special.