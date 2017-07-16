Giveaway : double passes to Paris Can Wait

To celebrate the theatrical release of “Paris Can Wait”, Moviehole has 10 double passes to giveaway, thanks to Transmission Films.

Eleanor Coppola’s narrative directorial and screenwriting debut stars Academy Award® nominee Diane Lane as a Hollywood producer’s wife who unexpectedly takes a trip through France, which reawakens her sense of self and her joie de vivre.

Anne (Diane Lane) is at a crossroads in her life. Long married to a successfully driven but inattentive movie producer (Alec Baldwin), she finds herself taking a car trip from Cannes to Paris with a business associate of her husband (Arnaud Viard). What should be a seven-hour drive turns into a journey of discovery involving picturesque sights, fine food and wine, humour, wisdom, and much more.

The story is based a trip once experienced by it’s writer and director, Eleanor Coppola (long-time producing / life partner of film legend Francis Ford Coppola).

In Australian cinemas nationally JULY 20, 2017