Dumbo the elephant unveiled at D23

A first look at Dumbo the elephant in Tim Burton’s live-action remake has been revealed at D23, with a photo hitting the web. As we know, the production for the film has begun, and D23 had a maquette on display to show what the elephant may look like.

Isn’t he just so cute! The film is being filmed in England, and will use state-of-the-art visual effects to portray the elephant, and also all his animal counterparts. In other words, no animals will be harmed in the production of “Dumbo”.

“Dumbo” is slated for release on March 29, 2019 and stars Colin Farrell as Holt Farrier, carer of Dumbo, Michael Keaton, Danny DeVito, Eva Green, Roshan Seth, DeObia Oparei, Sharon Rooney and Douglas Rooth. Newcomers Nico Parker and Finley Hobbins play Holt’s children, who discover that Dumbo can fly.