Check out Al Pacino as Joe Paterno in a first look photo

The as yet-untitled HBO drama surrounding the Jerry Sandusky sexual abuse scandal is currently in production, with HBO releasing a photo of Al Pacino as Joe Paterno – who is a college football coach who becomes embroiled in the Penn State scandal, challenging his legacy and forcing him to face questions of institutional failure regarding the victims.

The film has been in the works for a number of years, and was originally reported as being called “Happy Valley”. The flick will also star Annie Parisse as Paterno’s daughter and Riley Keough as Sara Ganim, the journalist who broke news of the Penn State scandal. Not much is known thus far about the plot, other than it’s said to focus on the fall out of the sexual abuse scandal as opposed to Paterno’s football coaching career.

Check out the picture of Pacino’s Paterno below compared to the actual guy (via Deadline):

No word yet on when we can see the film, but no doubt it will be an intriguing look into the life of Paterno during his career crisis.