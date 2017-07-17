Queen biopic production imminent

Queen biopic “Bohemian Rhapsody” is finally happening, with the band confirming the news on their official website. They’ve also confirmed that Bryan Singer will be at the helm of the film, bringing the Freddie Mercury and Queen story to the big screen. Rami Malek will be playing the front man Mercury with Queen’s Brian May and Roger Taylor to serve as executive producers.

It seems casting for the flick is still happening, with a casting poster being uploaded onto the website looking for men and women with “70s and 80s” hair. So if you’re still holding onto that Flock of Seagulls look, you’re in luck.

Pre-production for “Bohemian Rhapsody” is set to begin next week, to prepare for principal photography to begin in and around London in the middle of September.