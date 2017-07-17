New Blade Runner 2049 trailer coming tomorrow

Ryan Gosling has teased us with 20 seconds of “Blade Runner 2049” footage with an announcement that a new trailer will be debuted tomorrow on GMA.

The first trailer back in May made a huge impact, and cemented the movie as one of the more highly anticipated films of the year. The long gestating sequel to the 1982 sci-fi film sees the return of Harrison Ford’s character Rick Deckard and also stars Ryan Gosling, Jared Leto and Robyn Wright.

“Blade Runner 2049” is set 30 years after the original, and sees LAPD officer K (Gosling) discovering a dark secret that could see the end of humanity. Stay tuned for tomorrow’s full length trailer, and tune into ABC’s “Good Morning America” if you can to see it debut live.