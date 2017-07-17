Trailer : Blade Runner 2049

Feast your eyes on the latest trailer for “Blade Runner 2049” , the highly anticipated sci-fi sequel to 1982’s “Blade Runner”.

The flick comes out October 6, in the meantime check out the trailer above for Gosling goodness…er I mean “Blade Runner” action.

Thirty years after the events of the first film, a new blade runner, LAPD Officer K (Ryan Gosling), unearths a long-buried secret that has the potential to plunge what’s left of society into chaos. K’s discovery leads him on a quest to find Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford), a former LAPD blade runner who has been missing for 30 years.