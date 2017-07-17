Kingsman: The Golden Circle posters & ComicCon appearance released

If you’re attending the San Diego ComicCon this year, here’s your chance to see some of the cast of “Kingsman: The Golden Circle” in the flesh! Taron Egerton, Colin Firth, Halle Berry, Channing Tatum, Jeff Bridges and Pedro Pascal will be joined by screenwriter Jane Goldman and Kingsman co-creator and ComicCon legend Dave Gibbons for the “Kingsman: The Golden Circle” Panel in Hall H on Thursday July 20th starting at 11am PT.

In the meantime, check out the brand new character posters below, so for all of us that won’t get to see Channing Tatum in the flesh (sob), we’ll get a look at his character poster instead.

“Kingsman: The Secret Service” introduced the world to Kingsman – an independent, international intelligence agency operating at the highest level of discretion, whose ultimate goal is to keep the world safe. In “Kingsman: The Golden Circle,” our heroes face a new challenge. When their headquarters are destroyed and the world is held hostage, their journey leads them to the discovery of an allied spy organization in the US called Statesman, dating back to the day they were both founded. In a new adventure that tests their agents’ strength and wits to the limit, these two elite secret organizations band together to defeat a ruthless common enemy, in order to save the world, something that’s becoming a bit of a habit for Eggsy…

“Kingsman: The Golden Circle” hits theaters everywhere on September 22.