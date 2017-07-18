Andy Muschietti to helm Robotech live-action movie

1980s anime “Robotech” is getting the live-action treatment, and “It” director Andy Muschietti has been tapped to direct the Sony adaptation. The film, which will feature giant armoured warriors, is based on the cartoon sci-fi epic series from Harmony Gold USA and Japan’s Tatsunoko Productions.

“Robotech” takes place in a time when giant robots have been developed on Earth , used to fend off alien invasions. Sony picked up the rights to the project in 2015, and initially James Wan was tapped to direct the film, before dropping out for “Aquaman” duties.

No writer has been named for the film as yet, but Barbara Muschietti, Gianni Nunnari and Mark Canton will be producing.

Thanks to THR.