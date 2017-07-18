James Franco’s The Disaster Artist poster revealed

James Franco is rocking the long, greasy hair in “The Disaster Artist”, a flick about Tommy Wiseau and his film that was famous for being terrible, “The Room”. The 2003 film reached cult status for being “so bad, it’s good”, and Franco has assembled his go-to team to develop a comedy based on the making of the film.

“The Disaster Artist” stars Dave Franco, Seth Rogen, Zac Efron, Bryan Cranston, Allison Brie, Zoey Deutch, Lizzy Caplan, Kristen Bell, Josh Hutcherson, Sharon Stone, Adam Scott, Zach Braff plus so many more – plus Wiseau and his “The Room” co-star Greg Sestero appearing in cameo roles. James Franco directed from a script written by Scott Neustadter and Michael Weber.

A trailer for the film is set to drop tomorrow, and the release of the film in December. The flick premiered at South by Southwest Film Festival in March, and received rave reviews. Check out the newly released poster below.