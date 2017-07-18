Casting : Joe Manganiello, Kyle MacLachlan, The Exorcist season 2, Egg

“True Blood” and “Magic Mike” favourite Joe Manganiello has been cast in the feature drama “Stano” from director Raymond De Felitta. The film follows a man who returns to the Bronx after serving 17 years behind bars, after a violent mistake he made as a kid that lost him his professional and love life. Manganiello will play the title role of Boby Stano.

The film is set to begin production in New York City this summer (via Deadline).

Kyle MacLachlan, currently being seen playing 3 characters on the new series of “Twin Peaks” has landed a role in “G.L.O” alongside Maria Bello, Darren Mann, Josh Wiggans and Taylor Hickson. The title of the indie high school drama stands for “The Giant Little Ones” and follows the lives of two teenage boys, who have been best friends since childhood. Their lives take an unexpected turn after an incident at a 17th birthday party.

Keith Behrman is directing the film, which is also now shooting in northern Ontario (thanks THR).

“The Exorcist” TV show has added another cast member with Zuleikha Robinson joining John Cho and Brianna Hildebrand as season 2 regulars. Robinson also appeared on another Fox program “The Following” and returns to the network in a co-starring role on the horror-thriller as a character called Mouse, a mysterious figure waging her own private war against the Catholic patriarchy (via Deadline).

The second season of “The Exorcist” picks up with Father Tomas Ortega (Alfonso Herrera) and a newly collarless Marcus Keane (Ben Daniels) out of Chicago and on the road, searching out evil. Across the Atlantic, Father Bennett (Kurt Egyiawan) attempts to weed out those within the Vatican who have turned against God.

It’s a triple threaat with Alysia Reiner, Christina Hendricks and Anna Camp joining the cast of dark comedy “Egg”, which centres on a conceptual artist (Reiner), who introduces her pregnant art school rival (Hendricks) to her surrogate (Camp). Also in the cast is Alan Basche and Gbenga Akinnagbe.

The film is set to begin filming in New York later this summer, and is directed by Marianna Palka, reports Variety.