Trailer : Wind River

Jeremy Renner and Elizabeth Olsen are reunited in “Wind River”, a thriller film written and directed by Taylor Sheridan. Renner plays a US Fish and Wildlife Service agent Cory Lambert, who’s employed by FBI agent Jane Banner (Olsen) as a tracker after Lambert discovers a body in the Wyoming wilderness.

The film is released by The Weinstein Company on August 4, and in the meantime check out the trailer above.

WIND RIVER is a chilling thriller that follows a rookie FBI agent (Elizabeth Olsen) who teams up with a local game tracker with deep community ties and a haunted past (Jeremy Renner) to investigate the murder of a local girl on a remote Native American Reservation in the hopes of solving her mysterious death. Written and directed by Taylor Sheridan, WIND RIVER also stars Gil Birmingham, Jon Bernthal, Julia Jones, Kelsey Asbille, and James Jordan.