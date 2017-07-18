Meet the Pectorals: Stiller’s Chippendables movie inches forward

Ben Stiller and Dev Patel have a mound of greenbacks packed into their g-strings upon confirming their involvement in the long-gestating “Chippendables” biopic.

A far more serious “male stripper” story than the one in “Magic Mike” (Channing fans can send their hate mail to Katie), the Bold Films production chronicles the rise and fall of the 1980’s supergroup as they’re caught up in all sorts of seedy scenarios – from racketeering to multiple murders. And that’s all before intermission.

Stiller, stretching his acting muscles again after barely exercising anything other than his funny bone the last few years, plays Nick DeNoia, the Emmy-winning producer of children’s shows who recruited the musclebound G-string clad dancers, choreographed their routines and ran a touring company of strippers.

Patel is playing Steve Banerjee, the brainchild behind the group.



Isaac Adamson is penning the flick. Various names linked to the project in recent years include “Men in Black” helmer Barry Sonnenfeld, Oliver Stone and the late Tony Scott. Expect a director announcement shortly now that everything is twelve-inching ahead

via ‘Deadline‘