Trailer : The Disaster Artist

Following yesterday’s look at the poster for James Franco’s “The Disaster Artist”, take a look at the first trailer for the comedy. Franco plays Tommy Wiseau, the infamous writer/director behind “The Room” – a cult classic that’s ‘so bad it’s good’.

The clip shows Wiseau filming, and unable to remember a line, with the director (played by Seth Rogan) having to constantly refresh his memory. Franco’s brother Dave plays his co-star Greg Sestero.

As much as “The Room” sucked more than my household vacuum, I must admit this take on the behind-the-scenes look at it looks damn hilarious. The cast is pretty strong too, offering Zac Efron, Bryan Cranston, Allison Brie, Zoey Deutch, Lizzy Caplan, Kristen Bell, Josh Hutcherson, Sharon Stone, Adam Scott, Zach Braff plus so many more.

Check out the trailer above, and the movie in theatres December 8.