Casting updates: Affleck exits Triple Frontier, Ant-Man and the Wasp adds Walter Goggins, Felicity Jones becomes Supreme Court Justice

Ben Affleck is exiting JC Chador’s “Triple Frontier” to focus on his wellness and his family, Deadline reports. The Netflix thriller will go ahead without him, continuing the casting process. Affleck is expected to appear at this week’s Comic-Con to promote “Justice League” ahead of its November release. I’m a big fan of the mental-health break, so hope it helps, Affleck.

Walton Goggins is the latest to join the cast of “Ant-Man and the Wasp”, as a yet-unknown character. He joins Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lily, Michael Douglas, Michael Peña, T.I. and Randall Park for the production, which is set to begin filming at the end of the month in Atlanta.

The Peyton Reed-directed flick is set for release July 6, 2018. While Goggins’ character is under wraps at this stage, with Comic-Con looming expec tto hear news soon. Via Deadline.

“On the Basis of Sex” has cast “Star Wars” star Felicity Jones in the role of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Deadline is reporting. The film follows Ginsburg as she fights for equal rights throughout her career. Mimi Leder is directing the film, which is set to begin filming in Montreal in September.

Ginsburg became the second female justice in 1993, and had a reputation as a keen advocate for women’s rights. Jones was a breakout star in “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” and was recently attached to a “Swan Lake” adaptation, which was just purchased by Universal.

Finally, Michelle Hurd is set to join the cast of the second season of comedy-drama “Lethal Weapon”, alongside Damon Wayons. Hurd had a recurring role on “Blindspot” in season 2, but has departed the regular cast for the third season. Others may remember her as fashion-dictator Laurel on “Gossip Girl”.

The show is a reimagining of the movies, and follows cop duo Riggs (Clayne Crawford) and Murtaugh (Wayans) who work in a crime-ridden beat in modern-day LA. Hurd’s role on “Lethal Weapon” is as Gina Santos, brought in as chief to take control of the division. She also has a past with Murtaugh (via Deadline).