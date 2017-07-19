The Exorcist season 2 poster revealed

The second season for Fox’s “The Exorcist” is looming, and they’ve just released a new poster for the series.

Deadline has the exclusive on the new poster, which will be released for Comic-Con, so fans can have the cast and crew of the show sign it. Cast and crew members Ben Daniels, Alfonso Herrera, John Cho, Zuleikha Robinson, Brianna Hildebrand, Kurt Egyiawan, Jeremy Slater and Sean Crouch will be on hand for the SDCC panel on July 20, to chat about all things “Exorcist”.

The second season of “The Exorcist” picks up with Father Tomas Ortega (Herrera) and a newly collarless Marcus Keane (Daniels) out of Chicago and on the road, searching out evil. Across the Atlantic, Father Bennett (Egyiawan) attempts to weed out those within the Vatican who have turned against God.

“The Exorcist” season 2 premieres on Fox September 29.