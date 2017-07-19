Is Black Adam down the Dwayne?

Reports have it that “Shazam”, one of the upcoming DC movies is set to begin filming in February next year. The Wrap’s reporter Umberto Gonzalez revealed the production date on Twitter, but no concrete news has been given about said production from Warner Bros or director David F. Sandberg.

🚨FREE DCEU TWITTER SCOOP!🚨 I’m hearing SHAZAM⚡️ goes into production February. Maybe one of today’s new DCEU dates could be that film. RT! — Umberto @ SDCC2017 (@elmayimbe) July 17, 2017

The more interesting nugget of information that comes from this tweet is the conversation that follows with Variety’s Justin Kroll. Kroll noted that if that the production date Gonzalez reported is indeed correct, then Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson couldn’t be in “Shazam”. Gonzalez followed up saying that after Sandberg was announced as director, he was ordered to remove Johnson’s involvement in the announcement.

He is not in it. — Umberto @ SDCC2017 (@elmayimbe) July 18, 2017

Johnson has been attached to the role of Black Adam since 2014, and is the key villain and enemy of “Shazam”. No actor has been announced for the role of Shazam as yet, but previously rumours of Armie Hammer were circling. Now this news is by no means confirmed, but also doesn’t mean that Johnson won’t still play Black Adam, just in another film. However it does open up the floor as to who would be the antagonist of the “Shazam” movie, which has been given an April 5, 2019 release date.