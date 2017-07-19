It 2 to begin filming in 2018

So we already know that Andres Muschietti’s “It” is one of the more highly anticipated films of the year, with every trailer obliterating records for viewing. The planned duology of films looks set to go ahead, with Muschietti speaking to Variety about the sequel plans.

We’ll probably have a script for the second part in January. Ideally, we would start prep in March. Part one is only about the kids. Part two is about these characters 30 years later as adults, with flashbacks to 1989 when they were kids.

This would keep the the book’s themes, as part 2 of Stephen King’s “It” seeing the adults take on Pennywise. Similarly, the 1990 miniseries was split into two parts, so the fact that the new movies would be set the same way is no surprise.

Some clown for your breakfast.

Look forward to seeing the first installment of “It”, hitting cinemas September 8. Potentially a new trailer at Comic-Con too.