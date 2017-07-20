Sandra Bullock cast in Netflix post-apocalyptic thriller

Sandra Bullock has been cast in “Bird Box”, a post-apocalyptic thriller film made for Netflix. The film is being directed by Susanne Bier, to a screenplay written by Eric Heisserer (“The Arrival”).

“Bird Box” is based on the 2014 book by Josh Malerman. The story is set in the near future and a mother (played by Bullock) alongside her 2 young children are survivors of an alien force driving the human race to violence. The trio must make their way on a terrifying journey — 20 miles in a rowboat — while blindfolded, with nothing to rely on but the mother’s wits and the children’s trained ears (via THR).

No other cast members have been named for the production. Dylan Clark, Chris Morgan and Clayton Townsend are set to produce, with production for “Bird Box” set to begin in August.