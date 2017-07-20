Dane DeHaan to play Billy The Kid in Vincent D’Onofrio western

“The Kid”, a western film directed by Vincent D’Onofrio has cast the title subject Billy the Kid with Dane DeHaan nabbing the role. He will star alongside Ethan Hawke in the Suretone Pictures backed feature. The film focuses on the infamous gunfighter in a tale told through the eyes of a young boy who reaches out to his hero to help save his family (via Deadline).

Billy the Kid’s story has long been told through film, with notable actors depicting him, such as Emilio Estevez (“Young Guns” and “Young Guns II”), Val Kilmer (Gore Vidal’s “Billy the Kid”), Donnie Wahlberg (“Purgatory”), Kris Kristofferson (“Pat Garrett and Billy the Kid”) and so many more – dating all the way back until 1906 in fact.

DeHaan most recently starred in “Valerian And The City Of A Thousand Planets” alongside Cara Delevingne, as well as “The Place Beyond The Pines”, “The Amazing Spider-Man 2” and “Chronicle”. “The Kid” is being exec-produced by Dillon D. Jordan, Ricky Brickell, JoJo Chehebar, Samir Patel, and Sejal Patel, with Jordan Schur producing with Nick Thurlow and Sam Maydew.