Invasion of the Body Snatchers remake in the works

Warner Bros. is bringing “Invasion of the Body Snatchers” back to life, putting David Leslie Johnson on board to write the script (of “The Conjuring 2, 3”). Deadline reports that John Davis will be producing the remake.

“Invasion of the Body Snatchers” has been re-done many a time, most recently in 2007 starring Nicole Kidman and Daniel Craig in “The Invasion”. The new reboot by Warner Bros. will be the fifth film adaptation of the story, which began with the book “The Body Snatchers” by Jack Finney in 1955. The first film came out in 1956, and was a huge success at the box office, and is widely regarded as a classic. A sequel arrived in 1978 starring Donald Sutherland, and a third film titled “Body Snatchers” was released in 1993.

The general premise of the book sees a small town being invaded by aliens, who plant pods that eventually open to become humans, who all all copies of those who lived in the town. The citizens become prey to the aliens, and the alien humans start multiplying. Johnson has a good history with horror writing, also penning “Wrath Of The Titans”, “Red Riding Hood”, and “A Nightmare On Elm Street”.