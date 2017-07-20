Lena Dunham to appear on American Horror Story

Creator of “American Horror Story” Ryan Murphy has announced on Twitter that Lena Dunham is to star on the show. The seventh season is currently in production, and Murphy has also dropped hints that more details (including the season’s title) about the next installment will be revealed at Comic-Con this week.

Thrilled that my talented friend Lena Dunham is joining the AMERICAN HORROR STORY family. Always wanted to work together, and now we r! — Ryan Murphy (@MrRPMurphy) July 20, 2017

The show will also star Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Billie Lourd, Billy Eichner, Cheyenne Jackson, Alison Pill, Colton Haynes and Adina Porter. It’s thought that Dunham’s appearance will only be for one episode, but no doubt more details will emerge soon. Dunham recently wrapped up her popular “Girls” series with the 6th season finale airing in April.