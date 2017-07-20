Nikolaj Arcel to direct RFK biopic starring Matt Damon

Director of “The Dark Tower” Nikolaj Arcel has been tapped but Warner Bros. to direct a biopic based on Robert F. Kennedy’s life, according to The Tracking Board. The film will star Matt Damon, who has been attached to the project for a number of years.

Production for the “RFK” flick is set to begin early next year with Damon producing alongside Jennifer Todd and Drew Vinton to a script written by Arcel.

Kennedy was the younger brother of ex-POTUS John F. Kennedy, and served as a US junior senator until his assassination in 1968. He gained national attention after publicly challenging Teamsters president Jimmy Hoffa regarding corrupt union practices in organized labor. A film about Hoffa is also currently in the works.