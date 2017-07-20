Trailer : The Snowman

The chilling first trailer for the big-screen adaptation of crime novelist Jo Nesbø’s The Snowman has dropped today, featuring a star-studded cast including Michael Fassbender, Rebecca Ferguson, Chloë Sevigny, J.K. Simmons, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Val Kilmer, James D’Arcy and Toby Jones.

With Tomas Alfredson (Let the Right One In, Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy) behind the camera and Radiohead’s Jonny Greenwood composing the score, this is certainly one to stay frosty on.

The Snowman releases October 20th.

Detective Harry Hole (Michael Fassbender) investigates the disappearance of a woman whose pink scarf is found wrapped around an ominous-looking snowman.