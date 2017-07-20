Trailer : The Shape of Water

Here’s our first look at Guillermo Del Toro’s latest creature feature, The Shape of Water. Despite the egg-eating fish man and mysterious setting, it looks like this might end up being a romantic story of sorts – just a spooky one set in a secret government lab containing an amphibious creature who can communicate with and possibly falls in love with a mute cleaner. Typical Del Toro stuff.

Doug Jones, as per usual for a Del Toro flick, stars as the aforementioned creature who seems to strike up a close bond with Elisa, who is employed as a cleaner at the facility where he is held for observation. The cast is rounded out with some big names like Michael Shannon, Octavia Spencer and Richard Jenkins.

Del Toro has penned the screenplay alongside Vanessa Taylor, whose writing credits include 2014’s Divergent, 2012’s Hope Springs and several episodes of Game of Thrones.

I don’t know about you, but as a big fan of Del Toro’s Hellboy films, this sure looks like it could be an unofficial prequel about Doug Jones’ psychic fish-man Abe Sapien or another of his species to me! With the Hellboy series being rebooted without Del Toro’s involvement, it wouldn’t surprise me to see him adding a few sly nods to the franchise in his new work even if he’s not allowed to directly adapt the characters.

The Shape of Water releases December 8th in the United States.