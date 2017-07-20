Trailer : Jigsaw

Hold onto your hats, horror fans, as the first trailer for “Jigsaw” is here. Bringing back the twisted, psychological thrills that we love, along with a whole lot of gore and some creepy looking masks, “Jigsaw” looks like it’ll certainly bring the goods.

Though the man behind the Jigsaw character died way back in “Saw III”, his legacy lives on in “Jigsaw” and the traps and gore are as in your face as ever. I can’t even express my excitement for this one, so just watch the trailer above and get a glimpse into the horror that lies within.

The film stars Mandela Van Peebles, Laura Vandervoort, Brittany Allen, and Callum Keith Rennie – see it in cinemas from October 27.

Bodies are turning up around the city, each having met a uniquely gruesome demise. As the investigation proceeds, evidence points to one man: John Kramer. But how can this be? The man known as Jigsaw has been dead for over a decade. Or has an apprentice picked up the mantle of Jigsaw, perhaps even someone inside the investigation?