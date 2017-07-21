Comic-Con: first look at Rocko’s Modern Life

The revival for “Rocko’s Modern Life” teases the trials of the 21st century, and Nickelodeon have debuted the first look into the flick at their San Diego Comic-Con panel. The first footage for “Rocko’s Modern Life: Static Cling” is above, and sees Rocko, Heffer and Filburt arrive at Rocko’s house the learn that O-Town has changed.

The gang quickly realise that they’re not in the 90s anymore, and go nuts on caffeine, new phones, radioactive drinks, robot technology, crazy foods and the latest in movie technology. The series originally premiered in 1993, running for 4 seasons. The latest reboot looks set to continue with the tongue-in-cheek satire that appealed to audiences 20-something years ago.

The original voice cast has also returned to the film, with Carlos Alazraqui (Rocko), Tom Kenny (Heffer), Doug Lawrence (Filbert), Charlie Adler (Mr. Big Head and Mrs. Big Head), and series creator Joe Murray making their return. Check out the first look of the reboot above.