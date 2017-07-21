Comic-Con : My Little Pony poster revealed

A new “My Little Pony : The Movie” poster has been unveiled by Lionsgate as a Comic-Con exclusive. It features all the popular pony residents of Ponyville.

The flick features the voices of Emily Blunt, Kristin Chenoweth, Liev Schreiber, Michael Peña, Sia, Taye Diggs, Uzo Aduba, and Zoe Saldana. It’s based on the toys that were released by Hasbo way back in 1981, but were soon introduced to the screen in 1986 in TV’s “My Little Pony” and 1992’s “My Little Pony Tales”.

“My Little Pony – Friendship is Magic” made waves from 2010, with numerous films and conventions spawning from its popularity. Not to mention the Bronies…

Check out the film from October 6, and also see the other posters for “My Little Pony: The Movie” below.

