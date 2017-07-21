Take a look at the new Star Wars: The Last Jedi critters

D23 gave us a first look at the behind-the-scenes action of “Star Wars: The Last Jedi”, including a brief look at a cute new creature. If you’ve been pondering what it is, StarWars.com have revealed the details of the critter – they’re called Porgs and they’re pretty adorable.

The crew revealed the identity of the creature in an interview with Pablo Hidalgo, who gave some more details about them. He notes that they’re “native to Anch-To, and can be found dwelling along the cliffs of the island where Luke and Rey are. In many ways, they’re the Star Wars version of puffins. They build nests. They can fly. Their babies are called porglets.”

Now if the name ‘porglets’ doesn’t make you melt, I don’t know what will. Check out the sketch of the porgs below – by Stéphane Kardos.

Hidalgo notes that you may want a porg as a pet, and you know what – I think I do.