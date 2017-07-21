Moviehole

First look at Pacific Rim: Uprising

Legendary have released a teaser trailer for “Pacific Rim: Uprising”, the sequel to 2013’s “Pacific Rim”. The teaser gives us a look at John Boyega’s character Jake Pentecost, all suited up and ready to pilot his Jaegar.

The campaign invites viewers to join the Jaegar uprising at www.gojaeger.com, asking the question “what is a Jaegar?”. The answer to this is “you, x 1000”, with the information: “the new Mark VI mech suits represent the pinnacle of human invention. Before submitting your Jaeger pilot application, learn about the new features that will make you the most heroic version of yourself.”

The site has a whole lot of information about the Jaegars and also debuts the blueprints of the Jaegars that appear in “Pacific Rim: Uprising”. Check out the blueprints below, and teaser trailer above.

The film hits cinemas February 23, 2018 and also stars Scott Eastwood, Jing Tian, Charlie Day, Wesley Wong, and Lily Ji.

Designed for combat at range, Guardian Bravo wields the Elec-16 Arc Whip: a proto-metallic successor to the chainsword, and brings a new sophistication to the chainsword’s whiplash move.

 

Gipsy Avenger honors the heroic legacy of her namesake as the flagship leader of the Mark VI fleet. More than just a Jaeger, she is a symbol of hope to millions.

 

A Mark V brute that can still run with the VI’s, Bracer Phoenix shoots from the chest, with a centrifugal vortex cannon that is as spectacular as it is deadly.

 

The sleekest and most elegant Jaeger ever created, Saber Athena is the fastest in the fleet, wielding twin blades in hyper-acrobatic combat.

 

Built for brute force and armed with a seismic morningstar, Titan Redeemer is the walking wrecking ball of the new fleet.

