First look at Pacific Rim: Uprising

Legendary have released a teaser trailer for “Pacific Rim: Uprising”, the sequel to 2013’s “Pacific Rim”. The teaser gives us a look at John Boyega’s character Jake Pentecost, all suited up and ready to pilot his Jaegar.

The campaign invites viewers to join the Jaegar uprising at www.gojaeger.com, asking the question “what is a Jaegar?”. The answer to this is “you, x 1000”, with the information: “the new Mark VI mech suits represent the pinnacle of human invention. Before submitting your Jaeger pilot application, learn about the new features that will make you the most heroic version of yourself.”

The site has a whole lot of information about the Jaegars and also debuts the blueprints of the Jaegars that appear in “Pacific Rim: Uprising”. Check out the blueprints below, and teaser trailer above.

The film hits cinemas February 23, 2018 and also stars Scott Eastwood, Jing Tian, Charlie Day, Wesley Wong, and Lily Ji.