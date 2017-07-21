Comic-Con : Doctor Doom movie in development

The “Legion” panel at Comic-Con brought some new and exciting news, that Noah Hawley is developing a “Doctor Doom” movie for Fox. The character was featured in the “Fantastic Four” Marvel movies, played by Julian McMahon in 2005 and 2007, and Toby Kebbell in the 2015 reboot.

Victor Von Doom, aka Doctor Doom is the antagonist of the Fantastic Four, and was the main villain in all of the movies. He is a scientific genuis and ruler of the fictional country Latvera, and wears a metal mask to hide his disfigurement. THR reports that Hawley has his eye on directing the film, as well.

The last “Fantastic Four” film in 2015 didn’t perform very fantastically, so no doubt Fox want to turn that around and deliver something that is more of a box office success. Obviously details about this spinoff are scarce at this stage, but hopefully more to come.