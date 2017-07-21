Comic-Con : Halle Berry chugs full pint of whiskey; becomes my new hero

Girl power! The “Kingsman : The Golden Circle” didn’t just bring some new trailers, but also this gem of a video. The cast were given a shot of whiskey each, but good old Channing Tatum poured Halle Berry a whole pint. And being the champ she is, rose to the challenge of the chanting “chug, chug, chug” and chugged the whole bastard. Check out the video below.

Also starring in “Kingsman: The Golden Circle” are Taron Egerton, Sophie Cookson, Colin Firth, Pedro Pascal, Jeff Bridges, Julianne Moore, and Mark Strong. The film is directed by Matthew Vaughn, and hits cinemas September 29.